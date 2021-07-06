 Skip to content
(THV 11)   Porch pirates face felony charges in Arkansas, in addition to the threats posed by yard ninjas, garden zombies, and driveway robots   (thv11.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you would think theft would already be a felony
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry homeowners with shotguns and dogs should do the trick.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds okay to me, as long as it doesn't extend the castle doctrine to allow people to kill people outside their houses because "they thought a felony was in progress because someone was standing on their porch and also thought there was a package on their porch."
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can I throw in a vicious nut-punch as well?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Drawing and quartering isn't harsh enough for the villainous porch pirate
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mofa: Sounds okay to me, as long as it doesn't extend the castle doctrine to allow people to kill people outside their houses because "they thought a felony was in progress because someone was standing on their porch and also thought there was a package on their porch."


It's Arkansas. I predict we'll have more than one story just like this between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
 
comrade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the Cool Hand Luke remake but where the chain gang has to work in an Amazon warehouse.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this a new Fallout game?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mofa: Sounds okay to me, as long as it doesn't extend the castle doctrine to allow people to kill people outside their houses because "they thought a felony was in progress because someone was standing on their porch and also thought there was a package on their porch."


Well, just go ahead and neuter the law before it even has a chance!

s/
 
GalFisk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Drawing and quartering isn't harsh enough for the villainous porch pirate


We'll have to resort to painting and octogeneration.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Banning things never works."
 
algman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Is this a new Fallout game?


No, it's an excerpt from Neal Stephenson's new book.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I questioned the dangers enumerated - they seemed a bit unlikely.  A fool I was...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaesop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dave0821: you would think theft would already be a felony


You think all theft should be a felony?...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If the packages were armed, this wouldn't be required.

/ Danger! Republican logic.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dave0821: you would think theft would already be a felony


Well it depends. You gonna send someone to prison for for 1-5 years for stealing a candy bar? What about for ordering water, but getting soda at the fountain (that's theft).

I stole some batteries when I was 16. (Almost got caught, and never shoplifted again.) Should I start life as a felon?

I think felonies should go by value lost and damage caused.

That said, fark porch pirates.  Fark em with a sandy dick. I'm good with them getting felonies. Especially the dick that stole the package of birthday presents I sent to my 5 year old goddaughter.
 
padraig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The fact that Americans accept that their packages be left on locations that are unsecured, unguarded and in plain sight, is just baffling to be. Tons of alternatives exist everywhere in the world that does not translate to huge "steal me !" signs.
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

padraig: The fact that Americans accept that their packages be left on locations that are unsecured, unguarded and in plain sight, is just baffling to be. Tons of alternatives exist everywhere in the world that does not translate to huge "steal me !" signs.


You're transitioning between a high trust society to a low trust society.  I love living in Switzerland - don't have to lock your bikes, unmanned farm stores where you just add up your purchase (meat, cheese, wine, etc) and pay electronically, ordering expensive furniture and not having to pay until it's been delivered and installed... it's just endless really. Friend lost her purse with 2000chf ($2100) and the person that found it dropped it off at her house the next day.
 
dave0821
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dave0821: you would think theft would already be a felony

Well it depends. You gonna send someone to prison for for 1-5 years for stealing a candy bar? What about for ordering water, but getting soda at the fountain (that's theft).

I stole some batteries when I was 16. (Almost got caught, and never shoplifted again.) Should I start life as a felon?

I think felonies should go by value lost and damage caused.

That said, fark porch pirates.  Fark em with a sandy dick. I'm good with them getting felonies. Especially the dick that stole the package of birthday presents I sent to my 5 year old goddaughter.


That's actually a pretty fair and good point
 
