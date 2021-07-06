 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, Anne Frank's family took refuge in an around-the-world flight, destined to discover the secret of radium   (history.com) divider line
35
    More: Vintage, Anne Frank, Anne's older sister, Miep Gies, Otto Frank, Nazi concentration camp, instant best-seller, Anne Frank's Private Diary, work camp  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fortunately, she was alteady fluent in Braille, sign language and javascript, as well as Klingon.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I love who you are, I love who you ain't, you're so Anne Frank
Let'shiat the attic to hide out for 'bout two weeks
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anne Frank was clearly not an american or else she would have shown her freedumz to not be in an attic and told the nazis whats what.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You guys are mean
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Hystory channel will be showing nothing, but Ancient Aliens and other fake shows like Skinwalker Ranch in her honor.
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah, the ever popular 79th anniversary
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not bad for a blind girl.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tell me this isn't drunk history month...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: The Hystory channel will be showing nothing, but Ancient Aliens and other fake shows like Skinwalker Ranch in her honor.


Maybe they can have some red necks craft a knife in her honor.

/actually like that show
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Not bad for a blind girl.


She flew around the world on instruments only

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: The Hystory channel will be showing nothing, but Ancient Aliens and other fake shows like Skinwalker Ranch in her honor.


"Did anne frank secretly communicate with extraterrestrials to hide from the nazis?"

/cuts to commercial for febreeze
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a copy of Anne Frank's diary, with pictures of each original page, analysis, and comparisons with the version that her father released.  There are also various pictures of the family, locations, and friends within the book.  It was quite a grim read, especially as a counterpoint to Adolf's book.

One thing I took away from reading both?

Anne Frank was a better author in her hideout than Adolf was in his jail cell.

Adolf loses an art contest, AGAIN.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Nick el Ass: The Hystory channel will be showing nothing, but Ancient Aliens and other fake shows like Skinwalker Ranch in her honor.

Maybe they can have some red necks craft a knife in her honor.

/actually like that show


Forged in Fire isn't a bad show to watch to keeel time, but Oak Island and Skinwalker Ranch are both fake as fark.
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Born in Germany on June 12, 1929

Also born in 1929
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January)
Barbara Walters. (September)

I think of those people as being from different eras.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Born in Germany on June 12, 1929

Also born in 1929
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January)
Barbara Walters. (September)

I think of those people as being from different eras.


Well, they lived a bit longer than her.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Born in Germany on June 12, 1929

Also born in 1929
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January)
Barbara Walters. (September)

I think of those people as being from different eras.


Martin Luther King was born in Georgia, so it was technically only 1879.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was all her fault, the Gestapo was searching the house and guess who decides to do her saxophone practice in the attic!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: It was all her fault, the Gestapo was searching the house and guess who decides to do her saxophone practice in the attic!


Dammit! Drums!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
all this time and she is stil selling a book or movie thing...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a not widely known fact that Anne Frank had an identical cousin who spent the war in Scotland, and later emigrated to New Zealand where she had four children: Sam, Frodo, Pippin, and Maryanne.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Born in Germany on June 12, 1929

Also born in 1929
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January)
Barbara Walters. (September)

I think of those people as being from different eras.


So was my Dad!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: bionicjoe: Born in Germany on June 12, 1929

Also born in 1929
Martin Luther King, Jr. (January)
Barbara Walters. (September)

I think of those people as being from different eras.

So was my Dad!


My Dad was born in 1950 and he's from a different planet.
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we still mad she bombed Pearl Harbor?
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The joke about the radium plane is over my head.

Is that an actual conspiracy theory some Holocaust deniers are peddling?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: The joke about the radium plane is over my head.

Is that an actual conspiracy theory some Holocaust deniers are peddling?


Marie Curie. Because human history only has room for one woman of note.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Subtonic: Nick el Ass: The Hystory channel will be showing nothing, but Ancient Aliens and other fake shows like Skinwalker Ranch in her honor.

Maybe they can have some red necks craft a knife in her honor.

/actually like that show

Forged in Fire isn't a bad show to watch to keeel time, but Oak Island and Skinwalker Ranch are both fake as fark.


My boss is into Oak Island, no matter how many times I explain what a screenwriter is. He got married recently, so I asked if they were doing destination weddings at Oak Island, where you have to watch 40 different shots of the same hole being dug before they find the ring down there right under Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tubi on Roku has the first documentary made about the Holocaust (film 29 in the Documentary list "German Concentration Camps Factual Survey"), it was filmed by, well I guess, "first responders" as it covered a lot of the medical care they gave. The actual documentary is 70 minutes long and not for the emotionally weak, I suggest you all watch it.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.