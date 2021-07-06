 Skip to content
Anti-mask teenagers ruin summer vacations for a planeload headed to the Bahamas
    More: Asinine, US Airways, Dozens of passengers, American Airlines Flight, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, mechanical problems, group of high school students, American Airlines, busiest travel weeks of the year  
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTAPolice sources said that no one was arrested. American Airlines acknowledged the incident, saying the flight from Charlotte Douglas was delayed until Tuesday. Passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher. However, because the students are either 17 or 18 years old, they are too young to get a room, so they had to spend the night at the airport.

Hope those chairs at the airport were uncomfortable enough for the little shiats.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks said.

But since they were from Boston everyone thought it was perfectly normal behavior at that point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liquidate them all.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story didn't mention if the little shiats were allowed on the delayed plane or banned for life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spankings for all!
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Liquidate them all.


Identify and name them all.
 
Luse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously, wtf is wrong with this generation? You'd think they'd be more educated and intelligent than the Republican quagmire but here we are, they are actually racing them for the insufferable stupid dickbag trophy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why cancel the flight?  Just leave the entitled dickbags behind.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Throw them out onto the tarmac and let them walk. Your freedom to travel does not require the most efficient means available.

Hope they know how to doggy paddle or can afford a boat rental.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: FTA: Police sources said that no one was arrested. American Airlines acknowledged the incident, saying the flight from Charlotte Douglas was delayed until Tuesday. Passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher. However, because the students are either 17 or 18 years old, they are too young to get a room, so they had to spend the night at the airport.

Hope those chairs at the airport were uncomfortable enough for the little shiats.


THIS times a google plex!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did the flight attendant tell them to wear a mask? Did they refuse? Why weren't they thrown in jail? It is a federal legal requirement to obey them.

Like if anyone thought the little shiats deserved to have the crap beat out of them and you start beating on one of those anti masker freaks on a plane, that's cool. But as soon as the flight attendant tells you to stop kicking and take your seat, it's not cool to keep hitting anymore than squeezing one of two last blows as you promptly move back to your seat and observe the seat belt signal.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher. However, because the students are either 17 or 18 years old, they are too young to get a room, so they had to spend the night at the airport.


Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks said.

Some of these kids will visibly wince when recalling their behavior years from now.  Not all but some.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh...they're on a list now! Dumbasses
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And these douchebsgs weren't dragged off the plane in handcuffs why?
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abox: a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks said.

Some of these kids will visibly wince when recalling their behavior years from now.  Not all but some.


You did notice the Boston part right?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks said.

Some of these kids will visibly wince when recalling their behavior years from now.  Not all but some.


Half of them already have jobs lined up in their local police force.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Did the flight attendant tell them to wear a mask? Did they refuse? Why weren't they thrown in jail? It is a federal legal requirement to obey them.

Like if anyone thought the little shiats deserved to have the crap beat out of them and you start beating on one of those anti masker freaks on a plane, that's cool. But as soon as the flight attendant tells you to stop kicking and take your seat, it's not cool to keep hitting anymore than squeezing one of two last blows as you promptly move back to your seat and observe the seat belt signal.


If they had been black, they would have been beaten to within an inch of their life and dragged off the plane in a bloody heap.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Massholes.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Staffist: NewportBarGuy: Liquidate them all.

Identify and name them all.


And let the passengers sue them for the value of those lost bookings, and vacation days.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Abox: a group of students from a Boston-area high school decided to act up.
"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks said.

Some of these kids will visibly wince when recalling their behavior years from now.  Not all but some.

You did notice the Boston part right?


Even Bostonians grow up.  Not all but some.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
/classic
 
sniderman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thus began "The Evening Of 1,000 Ass-Kickings"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Nothing says "I am a huge douchecanoe" than that pic.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let me guess?
//Definitely White...
 
browntimmy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Why cancel the flight?  Just leave the entitled dickbags behind.


I don't get it either. If a bunch of rowdy people cause problems at a Walmart, they don't close Walmart for the day.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just add them to the no-fly list and move on.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't describe stupid shiat as "smart mouthed" doing so aids and abetts the problem.
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: johnny_vegas: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Nothing says "I am a huge douchecanoe" than that pic.


I dunno, I've almost lost several monitors due to seeing a pic of pharma bro.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm really starting to dread airports. I didn't have to deal with them much anyway since work-related travel has been gone for over a year with no end in sight. But now, even if it's just me and not the whole family, you just never know what's going to happen. Could be quick, could be stuck with a bunch of self-important douches who get your flight canceled.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Why cancel the flight?  Just leave the entitled dickbags behind.


Seriously. Tell them once to wear a mask. If they refuse, drag each one off the farking plane. Then take off.
 
eKonk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Did the flight attendant tell them to wear a mask? Did they refuse? Why weren't they thrown in jail? It is a federal legal requirement to obey them.

Like if anyone thought the little shiats deserved to have the crap beat out of them and you start beating on one of those anti masker freaks on a plane, that's cool. But as soon as the flight attendant tells you to stop kicking and take your seat, it's not cool to keep hitting anymore than squeezing one of two last blows as you promptly move back to your seat and observe the seat belt signal.


Yup. For all the times airlines have gotten bad press for poor treatment of passengers, you'd think they'd jump on this chance to get good press for poor treatment of asshole passengers.

I have to imagine they all wore their masks getting on the plane. Once they took them off, I'd be willing to give them one chance to put them back on. Any who refused are removed from the flight and banned from any future flights. If they refuse to get off the plane when ordered, they get arrested.

I'd like to add some sort of civil penalties - all other passengers should be able to get compensation for lost time, as well as the airline. Of course, good luck collecting from an entitle little shiat with no job....
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm shocked a bunch of teens on their way to the Bahamas would act entitled.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Staffist: NewportBarGuy: Liquidate them all.

Identify and name them all.


... and then form a class action suit against them for the loss of money, and time, possible additional costs of hotels, rescheduling of flights, plus emotional stress of missing vacation time.

The only way those kids are going to learn how to live within society is to punish them like a society would.

Otherwise, they'll just continue to be entitled little sh*ts who look back and laugh at the time they cancelled a flight.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eKonk: kbronsito: Did the flight attendant tell them to wear a mask? Did they refuse? Why weren't they thrown in jail? It is a federal legal requirement to obey them.

Like if anyone thought the little shiats deserved to have the crap beat out of them and you start beating on one of those anti masker freaks on a plane, that's cool. But as soon as the flight attendant tells you to stop kicking and take your seat, it's not cool to keep hitting anymore than squeezing one of two last blows as you promptly move back to your seat and observe the seat belt signal.

Yup. For all the times airlines have gotten bad press for poor treatment of passengers, you'd think they'd jump on this chance to get good press for poor treatment of asshole passengers.

I have to imagine they all wore their masks getting on the plane. Once they took them off, I'd be willing to give them one chance to put them back on. Any who refused are removed from the flight and banned from any future flights. If they refuse to get off the plane when ordered, they get arrested.

I'd like to add some sort of civil penalties - all other passengers should be able to get compensation for lost time, as well as the airline. Of course, good luck collecting from an entitle little shiat with no job....


An entitled little shiat with no job who's parents are wealthy enough to send him to the Bahamas...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should have been arrested. Make their parents come pick them up.
 
pej
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bahamas in the summer? Their vacation was already doomed.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: FTA: Police sources said that no one was arrested. American Airlines acknowledged the incident, saying the flight from Charlotte Douglas was delayed until Tuesday. Passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher. However, because the students are either 17 or 18 years old, they are too young to get a room, so they had to spend the night at the airport.

Hope those chairs at the airport were uncomfortable enough for the little shiats.


I don't get this, so the shiatty kids are still going to be able to take the new flight?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: Rwa2play: FTA: Police sources said that no one was arrested. American Airlines acknowledged the incident, saying the flight from Charlotte Douglas was delayed until Tuesday. Passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher. However, because the students are either 17 or 18 years old, they are too young to get a room, so they had to spend the night at the airport.

Hope those chairs at the airport were uncomfortable enough for the little shiats.

I don't get this, so the shiatty kids are still going to be able to take the new flight?


Hopefully, to JFK. And then dropped off in the Bronx.

/Masshole
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder why being a teenager is still legal.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$4000 a pop
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gotta start those douchebags douchin' at an early age so they can really douche it up for everyone!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: eKonk: kbronsito: Did the flight attendant tell them to wear a mask? Did they refuse? Why weren't they thrown in jail? It is a federal legal requirement to obey them.

Like if anyone thought the little shiats deserved to have the crap beat out of them and you start beating on one of those anti masker freaks on a plane, that's cool. But as soon as the flight attendant tells you to stop kicking and take your seat, it's not cool to keep hitting anymore than squeezing one of two last blows as you promptly move back to your seat and observe the seat belt signal.

Yup. For all the times airlines have gotten bad press for poor treatment of passengers, you'd think they'd jump on this chance to get good press for poor treatment of asshole passengers.

I have to imagine they all wore their masks getting on the plane. Once they took them off, I'd be willing to give them one chance to put them back on. Any who refused are removed from the flight and banned from any future flights. If they refuse to get off the plane when ordered, they get arrested.

I'd like to add some sort of civil penalties - all other passengers should be able to get compensation for lost time, as well as the airline. Of course, good luck collecting from an entitle little shiat with no job....

An entitled little shiat with no job who's parents are wealthy enough to send him to the Bahamas...


Their parents were probably happy to get the douchebags out of the house for a few days.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A feral pack of teenagers?    Were there NO adults?   Also, did they think they'd get to act like that in the Bahamas?   Where would they be staying that would let a pack of unsupervised teenagers stay?

No fly list.
Naming and shaming (though they will probably get outed because at least a few of them will be whining on whatever the cool kids use for social media.)
Hopefully at least a few of their parents will lay the metaphorical wood on them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I found out that one of my teenage kids pulled a stunt like this, they would regret it for all of eternity. I would spend every waking moment thinking of ways to make it hurt for them.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Luse: Seriously, wtf is wrong with this generation? You'd think they'd be more educated and intelligent than the Republican quagmire but here we are, they are actually racing them for the insufferable stupid dickbag trophy.


The next generation of teens are looking at the "adults" out there and saying to themselves "wait, we can do whatever we want if someone from the internet says it's okay?"
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I tried to find a video of it on r/publicfreakout but no luck
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
