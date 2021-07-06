 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Soft Cell, Split Enz, The Pastels, The Suburbs, and The Waterboys. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #231. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Show attire today courtesy Summercure 2012.
& yes. It rained when I saw them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no Right Said Fred?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: What, no Right Said Fred?


oh shap. last show, mate.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about time, all these days with no PastForward do have a tendency to drag on a bit
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay


Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay


There's no emergency. This is just a followup appointment for a blood draw to see if she needs her meds adjusted. I spend more money on her doctor visits than I do for my own.

Here she is showing off her spinal twist that she's perfected after a year of joining me on my yoga mat (whether I invite her or not).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay

There's no emergency. This is just a followup appointment for a blood draw to see if she needs her meds adjusted. I spend more money on her doctor visits than I do for my own.

Here she is showing off her spinal twist that she's perfected after a year of joining me on my yoga mat (whether I invite her or not).

[Fark user image 425x566]


Aww.
Yep. Iggy's mastered the twist too. I can't believe it can possibly be comfortable
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay

There's no emergency. This is just a followup appointment for a blood draw to see if she needs her meds adjusted. I spend more money on her doctor visits than I do for my own.

Here she is showing off her spinal twist that she's perfected after a year of joining me on my yoga mat (whether I invite her or not).

[Fark user image image 425x566]


this is Mobley, aka the terrorist, my $10,000 "rescue" cat. 🤦🏼
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. That's a good-looking lineup, and I'm bummed that I'll have to miss it, but my cat has a vet appointment this afternoon. Y'all will have to have extra fun to make up for what I'll be missing!

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay

There's no emergency. This is just a followup appointment for a blood draw to see if she needs her meds adjusted. I spend more money on her doctor visits than I do for my own.

Here she is showing off her spinal twist that she's perfected after a year of joining me on my yoga mat (whether I invite her or not).

[Fark user image 425x566]


this is Mobley, aka the terrorist, my $10,000 "rescue" cat. 🤦🏼

Draw me. Like of of your French girls

Oh no. Hope your moggy's okay

There's no emergency. This is just a followup appointment for a blood draw to see if she needs her meds adjusted. I spend more money on her doctor visits than I do for my own.

Here she is showing off her spinal twist that she's perfected after a year of joining me on my yoga mat (whether I invite her or not).

[Fark user image image 425x566]

this is Mobley, aka the terrorist, my $10,000 "rescue" cat. 🤦🏼[Fark user image 425x710]


Draw me. Like of of your French girls
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think this could be mid twist
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)
Youtube O2he5Q2Tsn4


/no
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently we are cat owners here!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Apparently we are cat owners here!


Nobody owns a cat.
We are merely slaves
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whaa, I get Caturday posts in my pastForward thread! How awesome is this! Best welcome back EVAR!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Whaa, I get Caturday posts in my pastForward thread! How awesome is this! Best welcome back EVAR!


Hope you had a great break
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no

[Fark user image 292x302]


Sorry. I'll go and stand in the corner
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no

[Fark user image 292x302]

Sorry. I'll go and stand in the corner


you should. and I'm ripping up full girth mode for today
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did you say Split Enz? Oh, YA!!!!

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no


Wait till you hear Hillary Duff's cover of Personal Jesus
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Whaa, I get Caturday posts in my pastForward thread! How awesome is this! Best welcome back EVAR!

Hope you had a great break


It was lovely, but I did miss a glorious request show and a cool ticket.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Azz: Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no

Wait till you hear Hillary Duff's cover of Personal Jesus


Please tell me you are joking.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It was lovely, but I did miss a glorious request show and a cool ticket.

It was a hoax.
It was 2 hours of Valentina movie reviews.

ahem......

/awesome ticket though

Hope you had a great break

It was lovely, but I did miss a glorious request show and a cool ticket.


It was a hoax.
It was 2 hours of Valentina movie reviews.


ahem......


/awesome ticket though
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Azz: Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no

Wait till you hear Hillary Duff's cover of Personal Jesus

Please tell me you are joking.


Have you heard Boy George's cover of Fun Time?
Now that is good. Superb in fact.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Azz: Pista: Oh hell no.
No no no no no.
[YouTube video: Miley Cyrus - Heaven or Las Vegas (Live at the Resorts World Grand Opening Ceremony)]

/no

Wait till you hear Hillary Duff's cover of Personal Jesus

Please tell me you are joking.


I wish I were.

But that is pretty tame compared to Kirsten Dunst (yes that one) covering Turning Japanese. Total abomination.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: It was 2 hours of Valentina movie reviews.


So at least one of the farquer krew had a good time...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz: But that is pretty tame compared to Kirsten Dunst (yes that one) covering Turning Japanese. Total abomination.


Dunst being beautiful and talented and all kinda makes up for it tho. I will refrian from googling it even so.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dunst being beautiful and talented and all kinda makes up for it tho. I will refrian from googling it even so.

I'll post it. I swear I will. Don't make me do it!

Dunst being beautiful and talented and all kinda makes up for it tho. I will refrian from googling it even so.


I'll post it. I swear I will. Don't make me do it!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 360x202]

Boaty McBoatface

[Fark user image image 360x202]


Boaty McBoatface
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's something quite Underneath The Stars-like about this.

It's really nice
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Much thanks to the anonymous soul for the TF. The joke's on you though I will now proceed to spam KPOP videos and th- [MESSAGE INTERCEPTED BY KIM JONG UN]
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Super summery, pop-y selection here, dj awesomsauce.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Azz: Much thanks to the anonymous soul for the TF. The joke's on you though I will now proceed to spam KPOP videos and th- [MESSAGE INTERCEPTED BY KIM JONG UN]


There's some kind soul that keeps doing that. I think every single person that posts in these threads is a TF subscriber.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Super summery, pop-y selection here, dj awesomsauce.


orange juice always good for that
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone read Simon Reynolds' book with the same title? I read it 10 years ago I think. Time to revisit.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good Soft Cell

brainfartz.co.ukView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soft Cell did it way before Kate Nash
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bonanza Banzai!

Oh yes!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Colours...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Colours...


Listening to this it amazes me how crappy Akos is these days
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, thanks for that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Wow, thanks for that.


Seconded.
That was the first time I have ever heard Bonanza Banzai on the radio
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This cover is insane
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ahh yes the Pastels
 
