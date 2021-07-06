 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Baby monitor captures tree crashing into home, right above sleeping infant's crib   (local21news.com) divider line
22
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been like a 70in to stop a tree; definitely less monitor, more tv.

/Dnrtfa?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Must have been like a 70in to stop a tree; definitely less monitor, more tv.

/Dnrtfa?


easily misinterpreted, here's a photo of the baby monitor they were likely referencing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who calls a kid 'cannon'?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannon?

Really.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby must be OK and only made the news because video exists.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: easily misinterpreted, here's a photo of the baby monitor they were likely referencing


RIP baby minotaur
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Who calls a kid 'cannon'?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Borrowed from The Today Show - which means SFW but gross
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they say when the baby cries? "Cannon bawl."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one ticked off giving tree.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the bough breaks, indeed.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "A"bortion not "Ar"bortion. Jeez, people.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Xai: Who calls a kid 'cannon'?

[Fark user image 425x494]


Borrowed from The Today Show - which means SFW but gross


Thanks for that, Gorgor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is babby deformed?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannon, Cannon, Cannon of the Buchholtz, tired as can be,
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!
Watch out for that tree!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the bough breaks the tree will fall on the cradle
There aren't many good rhymes so I'll go with ladle.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yep. My first thought.

/Certainly, one of my last thoughts on this is that the baby is named Cannon.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid's going to grow up to be a lumberjack.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies are so weak.  He just laid there and let the insulation fall on his face.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: Babies are so weak.  He just laid there and let the insulation fall on his face.


He knew the insulation couldn't harm him.  He was only crying to make sure his parents knew the tree had fallen.  He was confused by the 'If the tree falls in the woods does it make a sound?' question (after all, it's really just a auditory version of the famous peekaboo dilemma babies always struggle with) and wasn't sure his parents had heard.  Babies are not weak, but their philosophy skills are usually underdeveloped.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Insurance probably be like "sorry, act of diety, claim denied"
 
