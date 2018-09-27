 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Hitting hard times after his heel of a brother robbed him of his birthright with some red pottage, Esau gets caught red handed when a red dye pack exploded as he made his bank robbery getaway   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his heel of a brother

Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, Jacob was a dick.
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Duh, you gonna need some coin if you want to keep two wives at the age of 40
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I strongly recommend the 'Beyond the Fringe' sermon on Esau and Jacob.  It's hysterical.

https://teepee12.com/2018/09/27/my-br​o​ther-esau-was-a-hairy-man-but-i-am-a-s​mooth-man-marilyn-armstrong/
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I laugh a little whenever I see some purple dye on a 20.

Nothing says "Thug Lyfe" like getting booked with purple hands.
 
EL EM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His cousins Herod and Ahab laugh at his misfortune.
 
time is tight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brothers?

RAISING ARIZONA Clip - Stick Up! (1987) John Goodman
Youtube OY3b5VmtET0


/Goddammit !
//You never leave a man behind!
///if I drop I'm going to be in motion.
 
Gonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shadowboxing the apocalypse... and wandering the land.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All they need to do is give that explosive charge a bit more kick.
 
