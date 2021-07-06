 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Lebanon is days away from 'social explosion,' PM warns, which sadly isn't a Social Distortion cover band   (aljazeera.com)
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a fanfic type article on Wikipedia listing the heirs to the Ottoman line. Find whoever would be Sultan now and tell him "Congratulations! The Ottoman Empire has been restored! Currently it consiststs of Lebanon and, well, Lebanon. Anyway, you are absolute ruler. Go rule over your former and current province."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.

It's a Failed State and has absolutely no hope as a going concern. Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.


I know its fashionable to blame everything that goes wrong in the Middle East on the US, but "we" didn't store fireworks and old ammonium nitrite in the same warehouse at the country's only port, next to 80% of the national grain reserve, in a country that imports all of its fuel and 90% of its food.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Story of my life
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
as opposed to a real ass-plosion
 
Headso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PM Dawn - Set A Drift On Memory Bliss 1991
Youtube Q5lByFc7HiM

PM Diab
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZAZ: There's a fanfic type article on Wikipedia listing the heirs to the Ottoman line. Find whoever would be Sultan now and tell him "Congratulations! The Ottoman Empire has been restored! Currently it consiststs of Lebanon and, well, Lebanon. Anyway, you are absolute ruler. Go rule over your former and current province."


Fark user imageView Full Size
Et la maison Bonaparte ?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZAZ: There's a fanfic type article on Wikipedia listing the heirs to the Ottoman line. Find whoever would be Sultan now and tell him "Congratulations! The Ottoman Empire has been restored! Currently it consiststs of Lebanon and, well, Lebanon. Anyway, you are absolute ruler. Go rule over your former and current province."


This is actually a really good idea.
/just handover Lebanon to Turkey.
//Lebanon is a failed state and has zero natural resources..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.

It's a Failed State and has absolutely no hope as a going concern. Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.


Or, you know, leave them alone...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What do they produce, again?
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boy, when I want thoughtful foreign policy suggestions that will provide real world solutions, Fark is the go-to site for me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: What do they produce, again?


Most recently? A case study in the blast resistance of port cities.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not many people know this, but a "Social Explosion" is also known as a "Shawarma".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magnus: Boy, when I want thoughtful foreign policy suggestions that will provide real world solutions, Fark is the go-to site for me.


We should probably nuke it. Just to be sure.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.

It's a Failed State and has absolutely no hope as a going concern. Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.


"We" farked that shiat up?!?  I don't think so, that was a farked country even before the Ottoman Empire lost it.  After that the French kinda farked it, but only for 20 years so meh.  Then they farked themselves by piling on Israel, not that they had much choice, surrounded by even scarier countries who would've turned on them as traitors if they hadn't.  And then Israel farked them by leaving 'em with decades of refugees to take care of. We only came along at the end to fark them up indirectly by crashing Syria and creating ISIL out of Al Quaeda, and let's be fair, there was a soupcon of blame there to the Saudis for creating Al Quaeda in the first place.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: What do they produce, again?


At least one beautiful woman

/the wife's former resident
//she has big long term plans to go back there and share what she learned in some awesome hospitals here
/// her parents are advising her to postpone those plans forever
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.


LOL im sure lebanon would love to be part of syria... NOT
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: NewportBarGuy: What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.

It's a Failed State and has absolutely no hope as a going concern. Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.

Or, you know, leave them alone...


look at a map, then switch to aerial views.  notice anything?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: What an absolute sh*tshow... The Paris of the Middle East. We've all certainly f*cked that country up beyond any hope.

It's a Failed State and has absolutely no hope as a going concern. Carve it up and give it to the surrounding countries.


That's bound to restore order
 
