(Al Jazeera)   Ethiopia resumes filling controversial GERD dam, prompting an angry gerd DAM from Egypt   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they talked to their doctor about Prilosec?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline gave me goosebumps
 
vicejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vicejay: [i.imgflip.com image 500x751]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water War 1 : begin
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethiopia gonna BFE?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vicejay: [i.imgflip.com image 500x751]


GERSHBERMPSH!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oldest?  That seemed like quite a claim so I had to check it out.  It's actually the 12th oldest.  The oldest is some river in Australia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​rivers_by_age
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethiopia has water?  But what about all those songs I sang in the 80s?  We had pep rallies and held hands!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And thus, the water wars began, and within a few decades spread around the world.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ethiopia has water?  But what about all those songs I sang in the 80s?  We had pep rallies and held hands!


that was to let them know about Christmas
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Egypt forgets that Ethiopia may not have the Bomb, but they have the Holy Grail


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doesn't it all run out to the sea  Mostly?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, Egypt, you had a good run.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What idiots entered into Nile water treaties and did not consult Ethiopia, the country from which 85% of the Nile waters originate?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The google maps satellite view shows part that looks pretty full when you zoom in far enough but the next frame over, it's still just a river. Very odd.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

B0redd: Doesn't it all run out to the sea  Mostly?


No, most is siphoned off for people and agriculture and other uses.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ethiopia has water?  But what about all those songs I sang in the 80s?  We had pep rallies and held hands!


They worked and that's why Ethiopia has water now.
Looks like we need to belt out a few more tunes to get the dam filled.

Then we need some songs for Lebanon
Maybe a few for the west drought
Maybe a few for the west heatwave
Maybe a few for the west covidiots
Maybe we can just trade the people of the west for all the Lebanese and Ethiopians and cancel all that singing
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They sound mad.  Is GERD gonna terk their jerbs?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Interesting, so the Ethiopian government, on the verge of losing a civil war, wants to piss off their (probably?) strongest neighbor?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: foo monkey: Ethiopia has water?  But what about all those songs I sang in the 80s?  We had pep rallies and held hands!

They worked and that's why Ethiopia has water now.
Looks like we need to belt out a few more tunes to get the dam filled.

Then we need some songs for Lebanon
Maybe a few for the west drought
Maybe a few for the west heatwave
Maybe a few for the west covidiots
Maybe we can just trade the people of the west for all the Lebanese and Ethiopians and cancel all that singing


Hellbound Train
Youtube N6TkCLDcC7o
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Have they talked to their doctor about Prilosec?


Welp, good to see this has been handled.

*clapshandstogetherafewtimesandwalksaw​ay*
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Curious who is bankrolling that mega dam.

My guess is somebody's belt and roadway program.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I recently saw a documentary on Tetsu Nakamura who helped transfer desert land into agricultural land in Afghanistan by building various dams. Getting water/irrigation and transferring uninhabitable land to prosperous land growing food has enabled ~600K people to survive and grow food.

In poor countries with little available water need dams not only of power but irrigation as well. Give them something to do instead of fighting.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetsu_N​a​kamura
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Curious who is bankrolling that mega dam.

My guess is somebody's belt and roadway program.


Your guess would be incorrect. They are , themselves .
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

6655321: You are here

[Fark user image 697x563]


Wow, my people came from Jerkola!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Curious who is bankrolling that mega dam.

My guess is somebody's belt and roadway program.


They are apparently paying for it themselves.  The treaties scared off any foreign investors.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would generally advise everyone not to fark with the Nile. It just seems like a bad idea.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
article: 'set to be Africa's largest hydroelectric project when completed'

So its the physical part of the dam that is not finished, the turbine/electric part, or the filling of the reservoir behind it?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now they are just gonna have a bunch of crocodiles stuck behind the dam.
 
