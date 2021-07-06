 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   'I'm sorry, you don't exist.'   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Death certificate, Death, Jeanne Pouchain's passport application, Mme H, court case, Birth certificate, record of a Jeanne Pouchain, Dead people  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember reading an entirely different article about this woman at least a year ago.

Completely ridiculous that she is *still* legally dead.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go on a wild crime spree and the matter will be finally solved.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get that a lot.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't want to get on the cart!
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel happy!
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This happens in the US also.  Good luck getting off the death master file once you are on it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dead = you dont pay taxes. Why would you not want to be dead?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dead = you dont pay taxes. Why would you not want to be dead?


She has 0 income, so no taxes to pay is not really a benefit.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dead = you dont pay taxes. Why would you not want to be dead?


She has to pay full price for her prescription medication because being dead means you don't have insurance.  I imagine the extra expense of being dead is more than the savings from taxes.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.