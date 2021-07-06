 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Vengeance is mine, sayeth the shrimp   (youtube.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...to the last I grapple with thee; from hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee. "
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9These shall ye eat of all that are in the waters: whatsoever hath fins and scales in the waters, in the seas, and in the rivers, them shall ye eat.
10And all that have not fins and scales in the seas, and in the rivers, of all that move in the waters, and of any living thing which is in the waters, they shall be an abomination unto you:
11They shall be even an abomination unto you; ye shall not eat of their flesh, but ye shall have their carcases in abomination.
12Whatsoever hath no fins nor scales in the waters, that shall be an abomination unto you.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

That's some stupid shiat right there.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, that thing managed to poke a small hole in a foam rubber "booty" and scratch his foot.

Deadliest creature on Earth!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Why are abominations so delicious?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They don't call them "thumb splitters" for nothing.  Their punch is so fast it actually causes cavitation and a flash of light.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That's some stupid shiat right there.


*shrug* It's what some people in the bronze age believed. Why some modern people think that this makes it inerrant truth is beyond me, though.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mantis Shrimp Punch at 40,000 fps! - Cavitation Physics
Youtube m78_sOEadC8
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Wow, that thing managed to poke a small hole in a foam rubber "booty" and scratch his foot.

Deadliest creature on Earth!


Punched a hole in his shoe. Not poked. Mantis shrimp will punch the sh*t out of you.

True Facts About The Mantis Shrimp
Youtube F5FEj9U-CJM
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Punching Water So Hard LIGHT Comes Out - Sonoluminescence
Youtube puVxGnl_3y8
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Its saying that fish are safe to eat, and shellfish/crab/etc are bad. And back when that was written that was basically the way you stay alive in coastal areas
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Wow, that thing managed to poke a small hole in a foam rubber "booty" and scratch his foot.

Deadliest creature on Earth!


"Poke"?  No, it did it with pure blunt force.  Imagine hitting yourself so hard with the rounded bowl of a spoon that it put a hole in you through your clothing.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: "...to the last I grapple with thee; from hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee. "


"KHAAAAAAAAAAN somebody pass the butter and crab crackers?"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It was a joke because the shrimp f*cked him up
 
kokomo61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A lot of the old-time Biblical / Torah admonitions were more like a public health guide based on what they knew at the time.

* Some people were allergic to shellfish - so, no shrimp.
* Some people got sick from eating undercooked pork, so no ham or bacon.
* Survival as a people depended on having a bigger army than the tribes next door, so no whacking off and wasting baby batter.
 
patowen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what happened to Shrimpy?  Did he throw it back, or did he make tempura?  I need closure !
 
squidloe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mantis shrimp inflicts wound on unsuspecting human. Human bleeds. Sharks can smell blood up to 1000 miles away. Great white shark arrives shortly thereafter and eats the human. Shark and shrimp high five and go about their day.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

patowen: So what happened to Shrimpy?  Did he throw it back, or did he make tempura?  I need closure !


Got its autograph. It used to have a TV series back in '94.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bronze age people dumped their shiat in the ocean, literally. Eating bottom feeders could be fatal.

Leviticus was nothing more than a curated set of life hacks for the bronze age.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stavr0: [memegenerator.net image 628x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Leviticus is the original BuzzFeed.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Better check Saint Peter in the acts of the apostles. He says God told him to eat any damn thing he wanted. Maybe they had a better sewage system by then.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Wow, that thing managed to poke a small hole in a foam rubber "booty" and scratch his foot.

Deadliest creature on Earth!


He could have a nasty infection, just give it some time.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see that the thread is already sufficiently covered with Oatmeal.
 
