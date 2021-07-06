 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   And here come the parachuting Russian dogs   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dog handled that way better than I would have.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are German dogs.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Those are German dogs.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

The Panzerknacker cannot be far
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Those are German dogs.


Ever handled an Ovcharka? Came here to say even Russians aren't crazy enough to jump with those.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you do that to a dog. You know the dog and going to like it. He'll probably tell you to stick your treat up your ass.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess now blind people really can skydive.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a blind skydiver know when to brace for landing?
When the leash goes slack.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: Suicide Dogs, New Hotness: Parachute Dogs

Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's gonna need a lot of treats after he lands...
//he's wearing a muzzle because I'm sure he's thinking of biting the shiat out of his handler
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog wants a backup 'chute.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Those are German dogs.


Russians took a liking to German Shepherds. Likely because of their loyalty, attitude, and ferociousness when ordered.

Here's an old movie: (Come Here Mukhtar!)

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0151233/
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the 'poor doggo' outrage as if military dogs haven't been doing this for a hundred years.
The dogs, mules and horses of WW1 got 'lucky' heavy transport planes weren't available then.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I guess now blind people really can skydive.


That should give 'em a new outlook on life.
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Why would you do that to a dog. You know the dog and going to like it. He'll probably tell you to stick your treat up your ass.


You'll note the dogs are jumping tied to their handlers.  Dog's probably thinking, "this is crazy, but if the Boss is doing it, I guess it's safe."
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The dogs aren't parachuting, their handlers are, the dog is simply attached to the soldier, much as they are when you see dog handlers rapelling.

I would be impressed if they had trained to dogs to skydive, but they didn't.

Bullshiat Russian propaganda is bullshiat.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mollari: The dogs aren't parachuting, their handlers are, the dog is simply attached to the soldier, much as they are when you see dog handlers rapelling.

I would be impressed if they had trained to dogs to skydive, but they didn't.

Bullshiat Russian propaganda is bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/201​9​/02/12/raining-dogs-u-s-army-parachute​-animals-in-world-war-ii/
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Get the stick boy!  Get it!"

*throws stick out of airplane*
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh, parachuted is probably better for the dogs than a LAPES.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next up: Bearatroopers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
