(WMUR New Hampshire)   USA back to normal   (wmur.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am very relieved that the guns got through the pandemic ok.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.


Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is healing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just hate Guns because they are black. You raciest.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its important to protect the rights of all these irresponsible morons to have guns.  if the govt ever became oppressive and corrupt criminals and murderers and people who get drunk and shoot their buddy holding a phone book in front of his chest are EXACTLY the people we want to lead the revolution and found a new government from the ashes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 dead and 400+ shots during the july 4 weekend... so that means, a whole lot of families got into deadly arguments?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.


I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: You just hate Guns because they are black. You raciest.


don't assume my firearm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.


Thank the constitution for that and the one sixty eighth issue.  (IE, gun happy Wyoming gets the same two Senators that pro-gun control California gets, even though California has 68 times the population of Wyoming.)

The filibuster helps too.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a country that is facing a bullet shortage...... People sure are being wasteful.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise that people that get shots die. Maga
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadromanoff: For a country that is facing a bullet shortage...... People sure are being wasteful.


at this rate the military is going to be out of them just in time for trump to take office in 24 again
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to handle so much winning. Murica!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.


Depends. If it were at a five star hotel where millionaires and billionaires go and a hundred rich white people got murdered, something would happen because thats how it works in this country, nothing is done until rich people die or someone steal from them.

Want gun control for real? Rich white people have to get shot every day, every week. Nothing will be done until that happens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, those 'shiat-hole' countries where everyone packs an AK and the neighbor has an RPG-7?  How come they don't go a-blasting everyone when someone parks a moped in front of their cave?

Or are Americans convinced that they are so entitled that any indignity should be answered with gunfire?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.

I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.


I am sure 100% of those firearms were legally purchased originally.  (Nobody is running a backyard gunsmith making illegal pistols from scratch.)  Yes, lots of them were stolen or sold to people who couldn't legally have guns before they were used in murders, but that's why gun control advocates want the number of guns in civilian hands to drop as low as possible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: No surprise that people that get shots die. Maga


But but but in hollywood movies, people get shot dozens of times and dont die! They couldnt have lied to me!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.


I know right. No one has ever done anything about. It's kind of weird. You would think at least one thing would have been tried after all this time but no, zip, nada.

Thank you for your bravery in pointing out this societal shortcoming. Maybe one day a statue will be raised in your honor so that it may be torn down a hundred years later.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See we are through this people! Last year all the shootings were down but we are back baby.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, those 'shiat-hole' countries where everyone packs an AK and the neighbor has an RPG-7?  How come they don't go a-blasting everyone when someone parks a moped in front of their cave?

Or are Americans convinced that they are so entitled that any indignity should be answered with gunfire?


b/c they're organized into ACTUAL militias
here in america the nutjobs talk about militias but are actually every man for himself

100% serious
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. Could y'all not do that?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
black lives scatter.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.


Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.
 
illegal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Need the mask wearing status on the victims before I decide if I care......
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oopsboom: its important to protect the rights of all these irresponsible morons to have guns.  if the govt ever became oppressive and corrupt criminals and murderers and people who get drunk and shoot their buddy holding a phone book in front of his chest are EXACTLY the people we want to lead the revolution and found a new government from the ashes.


The rights of those people to reproduce until and unless they blatantly kill one of their offspring ensures those people will be there for the theoretical revolution and new government regardless of whether or not they own guns. Perhaps we should think up better ways to mitigate the negative consequences of free will which are a bit more thought out than  "just make it so they can't do that or else" and calling it job done.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know things are back to normal when more people get shot in Chicago over the weekend than catch covid.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.


Where do you think I live?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Loaded Six String: oopsboom: its important to protect the rights of all these irresponsible morons to have guns.  if the govt ever became oppressive and corrupt criminals and murderers and people who get drunk and shoot their buddy holding a phone book in front of his chest are EXACTLY the people we want to lead the revolution and found a new government from the ashes.

The rights of those people to reproduce until and unless they blatantly kill one of their offspring ensures those people will be there for the theoretical revolution and new government regardless of whether or not they own guns. Perhaps we should think up better ways to mitigate the negative consequences of free will which are a bit more thought out than  "just make it so they can't do that or else" and calling it job done.


implementing that without having people painting little mustaches on your statues for all eternity is hard though.  doing it the right way requires social engineering on a time scale that the US at least isnt really set up to accomplish.  im not sure any western country is.  China might be able to.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.

I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.

I am sure 100% of those firearms were legally purchased originally.  (Nobody is running a backyard gunsmith making illegal pistols from scratch.)  Yes, lots of them were stolen or sold to people who couldn't legally have guns before they were used in murders, but that's why gun control advocates want the number of guns in civilian hands to drop as low as possible.


Ghosts guns are backyard gunsmithing and aren't illegal, you mean.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?


Cayman Islands says in your profile.
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.

I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.

I am sure 100% of those firearms were legally purchased originally.  (Nobody is running a backyard gunsmith making illegal pistols from scratch.)  Yes, lots of them were stolen or sold to people who couldn't legally have guns before they were used in murders, but that's why gun control advocates want the number of guns in civilian hands to drop as low as possible.


Its why gun control advocates with practical, workable plans want the number of unregistered, unsecured guns to drop as low as possible.
Continuing to not care about what happens to them after they are sold is not a workable future. Saying the answer is to simply have fewer of them out there to continue ignoring who has is idiotic.
-
The fact is, screaming we need to get rid of all guns is not a workable plan in a country where for better or worse the majority of people support private gun ownership.
Controlling access to, and having accountability for, anyone that chooses to own them is a way to both stop that vast majority of crime and has the support of enough gun owners to actually pass.
-
But, like most European countries have done, both solving the violence problem while still leaving private ownership on the table is opposed by enough anti-gun people for religious reasons to never be allowed here.
/So we will keep getting more of this. Forever. Because piles of dead is better than compromise that works.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.


cayman islands is GB bro
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oopsboom: stuffy: You just hate Guns because they are black. You raciest.

don't assume my firearm
[Fark user image 850x412]


Is that a built-in cassette player? How cool!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 150 dead and 400+ shots during the july 4 weekend... so that means, a whole lot of families got into deadly arguments?


She put farking raisins in the potato salad...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.


Wanna try and use google before you try and show us how infromed you are?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.

cayman islands is GB bro


The Queen is on our money and everything.
 
discoballer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.

Wanna try and use google before you try and show us how infromed you are?


Fark user imageView Full Size

What an infromed person might look like.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.

I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.


I'm assuming you're being sarcastic? The issue is that it's incredibly easy to buy any kind of gun.
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Loaded Six String: oopsboom: its important to protect the rights of all these irresponsible morons to have guns.  if the govt ever became oppressive and corrupt criminals and murderers and people who get drunk and shoot their buddy holding a phone book in front of his chest are EXACTLY the people we want to lead the revolution and found a new government from the ashes.

The rights of those people to reproduce until and unless they blatantly kill one of their offspring ensures those people will be there for the theoretical revolution and new government regardless of whether or not they own guns. Perhaps we should think up better ways to mitigate the negative consequences of free will which are a bit more thought out than  "just make it so they can't do that or else" and calling it job done.

implementing that without having people painting little mustaches on your statues for all eternity is hard though.  doing it the right way requires social engineering on a time scale that the US at least isnt really set up to accomplish.  im not sure any western country is.  China might be able to.


Changing zeitgeist and reducing stressors which lead to desperation, fear, and violence has to be a better approach than declaring Americans specifically or humans generally as being little better than sociopathic children who have to be closely monitored and regimented "for their own good."

Penalties are not proactive, and taking the toy away from the naughty child does not fix the behavioral problems.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Geotpf: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thatguyoverthere70: And if all of those 150 dead people were shot and killed in one incident at one location, we still wouldn't do anything about guns in this country.

I am sure the vast majority of the shooters legally owned those firearms.

I am sure 100% of those firearms were legally purchased originally.  (Nobody is running a backyard gunsmith making illegal pistols from scratch.)  Yes, lots of them were stolen or sold to people who couldn't legally have guns before they were used in murders, but that's why gun control advocates want the number of guns in civilian hands to drop as low as possible.

Ghosts guns are backyard gunsmithing and aren't illegal, you mean.


And are still rare, especially those used in crimes.  In fact, I'm not sure if I've ever heard of a "ghost gun" being confirmed to have been used in a crime yet (other than it merely existing/be created).
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine what life is like in those other countries, living in a violent world

Boyz n the Hood (8/8) Movie CLIP - Don't Know, Don't Show (1991) HD
Youtube BQdE0_Hy10M
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Or are Americans convinced that they are so entitled that any indignity should be answered with gunfire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.

Wanna try and use google before you try and show us how infromed you are?


Oh my! I have just shown that I am a dumb American with a poor education and no geopolitical knowledge.  You may gloat now, or grab your drink cause it's  about to be on my side of the table.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, those 'shiat-hole' countries where everyone packs an AK and the neighbor has an RPG-7?  How come they don't go a-blasting everyone when someone parks a moped in front of their cave?

Or are Americans convinced that they are so entitled that any indignity should be answered with gunfire?


Because the Yemen Rifle Association (YRA) hasn't bribed enough politicians?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Loaded Six String: oopsboom: Loaded Six String: oopsboom: its important to protect the rights of all these irresponsible morons to have guns.  if the govt ever became oppressive and corrupt criminals and murderers and people who get drunk and shoot their buddy holding a phone book in front of his chest are EXACTLY the people we want to lead the revolution and found a new government from the ashes.

The rights of those people to reproduce until and unless they blatantly kill one of their offspring ensures those people will be there for the theoretical revolution and new government regardless of whether or not they own guns. Perhaps we should think up better ways to mitigate the negative consequences of free will which are a bit more thought out than  "just make it so they can't do that or else" and calling it job done.

implementing that without having people painting little mustaches on your statues for all eternity is hard though.  doing it the right way requires social engineering on a time scale that the US at least isnt really set up to accomplish.  im not sure any western country is.  China might be able to.

Changing zeitgeist and reducing stressors which lead to desperation, fear, and violence has to be a better approach than declaring Americans specifically or humans generally as being little better than sociopathic children who have to be closely monitored and regimented "for their own good."

Penalties are not proactive, and taking the toy away from the naughty child does not fix the behavioral problems.


its a better approach, sure.  but its impossible to implement when you have 2 political parties who disagree what the direction of "improvement" is.  or even what the definition of today's reality is.  and when power shifts back and forth between them every 4, or even 2, years and each can gridlock the other the result is no progress ever - much less the sweeping stable change you need for that kind of society shifting.

we're stuck at the point of applying bandaids b/c we don't have the social stability in our current government to create say a 10 year plan to do X.  for literally ANY value of X.  the US government is functionally incapable of long term planning.
 
dave0821
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: oopsboom: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Gubbo: brantgoose: Back to normalcy. My condoleances to your friends, neighbours and family.

Look. It's a small price to pay to not have the King of England come into your house and boss you around.

Says the guy living in a US Whiney biatch Protectorate.

Where do you think I live?

Cayman Islands says in your profile.

cayman islands is GB bro

The Queen is on our money and everything.


Ohhh don't tell them that Americans can't stand the thought of women folk being on money
 
pointfdr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gun control would be like firework control NONE!
 
