 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSAZ West Virginia)   A note was left on the truck saying "Out of gas, be right back"   (wsaz.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Family, 3-year-old Elena Jenkins' family, Cemetery, Saturday night, Burial, Headstone, little girl, Elena's grandmother  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 11:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out of gas?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't drink and drive
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'stolen' - sure.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is really disturbing - why would they bury three year-olds in the same grave?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"She was jumping on the bed with her two cousins," Jenkins said. "Elena fell off and hit her head, and it caused instant brain death. It rocked our world."

🎵 No more monkeys jumping on the bed 🎵
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: 'stolen' - sure.


Was thinking the same thing

The family says a deputy from the Greenup County Sheriff's Department told them the truck was reported stolen about an hour after the family found it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"We thought losing her was the hardest thing we'd ever dealt with, but no," Jenkins said. "Having a truck sunk on top of your daughter is by far the worst thing to witness."
Some mother's priorities are misplaced.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farking scum.

They need drug behind their "stolen" pick-up by a long rope.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: "We thought losing her was the hardest thing we'd ever dealt with, but no," Jenkins said. "Having a truck sunk on top of your daughter is by far the worst thing to witness."
Some mother's priorities are misplaced.


It's a matter of taste. For some mothers, a sedan or tractor would be worst.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What is really disturbing - why would they bury three year-olds in the same grave?


It's easy?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Xai: 'stolen' - sure.

Was thinking the same thing

The family says a deputy from the Greenup County Sheriff's Department told them the truck was reported stolen about an hour after the family found it.


[Fark user image image 300x203]


Drunk guy returns with gas can, sees family, goes to police station to report the truck stolen.

I REALLY hope someone does the work of tracking the owners movement in the preceeding hours
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Xai: 'stolen' - sure.

Was thinking the same thing

The family says a deputy from the Greenup County Sheriff's Department told them the truck was reported stolen about an hour after the family found it.


[Fark user image 300x203]


Yeah - it looks a little too much like a vehicle that would be the choice of someone who would do something like that.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: Farking scum.

They need drug behind their "stolen" pick-up by a long rope.


I love these reminders that we're no more civilized than anyone else in the world despite how we pretend to be
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really don't get vandalizing a cemetery as a 'fun' crime.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Th

Meatsim1: jmr61: Farking scum.

They need drug behind their "stolen" pick-up by a long rope.

I love these reminders that we're no more civilized than anyone else in the world despite how we pretend to be


That's probably what they deserve.  In less civilized places, that's likely what they'd get.
 
Greil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: jmr61: Farking scum.

They need drug behind their "stolen" pick-up by a long rope.

I love these reminders that we're no more civilized than anyone else in the world despite how we pretend to be


All the high road has gotten us is an unrelenting infestation of nazis.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, how's the driver's GQP Senate campaign coming along?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.