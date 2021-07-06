 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Today's Fark-ready headline: "Man hit co-worker's head with mallet for appearing nude at farm"   (yahoo.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Aung San, Saw Paing Soe Thu, Nudity, Victim, Aung San Suu Kyi, Urine, fish farm, fish farm nude  
•       •       •

684 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 12:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angered with a co-worker who kept appearing nude at a fish farm where they worked, a man hit his colleague on the head with a mallet.

This Three Stooges reboot sounds pretty funny.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As you do
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I had a hammer...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this story should have been on Pitchfork
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Things came to a head on 9 April this year, when Aung Win Htut emerged from a shower without clothes

How dare he shower naked! He needs to be a Never Nude.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guy would not listen to his coworker telling him not to show up naked. So he had to keep hammering at it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He took a mallet - usually used to kill fishes - from the storage area and approached Aung Win Htut, who was talking on the phone."

"Please give message to my wife. Tell her I said 'OWWWWW!'"

Send A Wire - Blazing Saddles
Youtube m6RwucrtQeM
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
badbooksgoodtimes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Just bang down the swollen lump with the same mallet. Problem solved.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WUICK TURN ON YOUR TV theyre talking about the Popes :
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poor confused man completely misunderstood the concept of noodling for fish.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The headline sounds like a description of an un-aired episode of The Office.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to imagine the naked guy was doing a Malay rendition of Born Free which was the bosses final straw before getting the mallet.

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x223]

Ooh, a rare Midsommer reference! That movie is SO farked up but good. Psychologically Scandinavian scarring
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every consecutive word made me frown even more until it flipped upside down and I had a bit of a laugh.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Saw Paing Soe Thu saw Aung Win Htut nude.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I for one wouldn't want to work at any fish farm where walking around nude was prohibited. Nudity is the main reason to work at a fish farm and I'm puzzled that some people don't seem to understand that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x223]


was a great movie.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a safer, discreet way to hit on farmers available as an alternative to violence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have you been around that area in the summer?

Have you seen the non access that a migrant fish farm worker would have to ac.

Fark, I'd benude too.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pfft I showed up naked for work and got a promotion and a raise.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one wants to see a man naked.  If you're a man, and you're naked, you are gonna get hit with a mallet, and you'll deserve it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Pfft I showed up naked for work and got a promotion and a raise.


Damn, all I got was the day off and a sunburn
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I for one wouldn't want to work at any fish farm where walking around nude was prohibited. Nudity is the main reason to work at a fish farm and I'm puzzled that some people don't seem to understand that.


Seriously, who wants to work in wet pants?
 
Jurodan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, which one did they hit?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Tyrosine: I for one wouldn't want to work at any fish farm where walking around nude was prohibited. Nudity is the main reason to work at a fish farm and I'm puzzled that some people don't seem to understand that.

Seriously, who wants to work in wet pants?


They sell giant rubber pants...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ChiliBoots: Tyrosine: I for one wouldn't want to work at any fish farm where walking around nude was prohibited. Nudity is the main reason to work at a fish farm and I'm puzzled that some people don't seem to understand that.

Seriously, who wants to work in wet pants?

They sell giant rubber pants...


At the fish farm?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His mistake, he thought it was the complaints department.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NM Volunteer: ChiliBoots: Tyrosine: I for one wouldn't want to work at any fish farm where walking around nude was prohibited. Nudity is the main reason to work at a fish farm and I'm puzzled that some people don't seem to understand that.

Seriously, who wants to work in wet pants?

They sell giant rubber pants...

At the fish farm?


No, at Tractor Supply and most farm supply stores.
 
dbrunker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are you sure there isn't a typo in that headline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.