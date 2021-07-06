 Skip to content
 
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Independence Day parade stops to save a man's life   (fox2now.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.


"You're prayin'
They're stayin!"

/ancient Druid chestnut
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they steal their wallets?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he gets the bill.
 
Watubi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: Wait until he gets the bill.


Heh, you're tellin' me.  I got three kids doing martial arts and the monthly bill is staggering
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.


Take it up a notch by adding thoughts.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.


I think she actually said this: "but when we left and continued the parade, he had a pulse and he was breathing."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.


Meanwhile, the paramedic that god sent is rolling his eyes while intubating the patient...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We got there and there was no pulse, but when we left and continued to pray, he had a pulse and he was breathing."

Someone should look into this "praying" stuff. It basically brought this guy back from the dead. It seems really effective.

I think she actually said this: "but when we left and continued the parade, he had a pulse and he was breathing."


You're ruining my narrative.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was a scam to get 1st place.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I don't want to get on the cart float!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.