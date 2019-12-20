 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   "Screw you guys, I'm going to Howard. Oh, and Duke sucks"   (thehill.com) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My job is paying good money too
And if you check on my resumé
You'll find they all wanted me to stay
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her and (IMO) she should have been offered tenure earlier, but tenure is a farking license to steal anyway
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Good for her and (IMO) she should have been offered tenure earlier, but tenure is a farking license to steal anyway


I've seen enough criticism of her work to suggest her scholarship may not warrant tenure. I'd consider this a bullet dodged by UNC.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Phylicia.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her...

She's worked hard, and absolutely deserves to work in a place that actually appreciates her. Also, it's plain to see now just why tenure is necessary at places like UNC, where people are plainly discriminated against and abused at work because of their academic outputs.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: johnny_vegas: Good for her and (IMO) she should have been offered tenure earlier, but tenure is a farking license to steal anyway

I've seen enough criticism of her work to suggest her scholarship may not warrant tenure. I'd consider this a bullet dodged by UNC.


Given that your Fark profile spills more ink about how Obama disintegrated black wealth, and attempting to define racism and identity issues in a stark two sided manner, than Ive spent posting in the last week, I'm somehow feeling that just about anything this lady put forth you'd find fault with.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great for her. I've applied for jobs in the financial and copywriting industries where I was passed over because of my race. This is not an exaggeration. There are so many newly transplanted white people trying to write about minority issues in New York. There are some who are sincerely earnest. Still, it's mostly embarrassing.

Sometimes new mercenary economy has been a modicum of improvement for me over the past year.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howard? So she can serve alongside Phylicia Rashad?

I'm sorry, but I lost a great deal of respect for the school when they hired Rashad.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: tenure is a farking license to steal anyway


What do you mean by this?
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. She could have gone to ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no...WIlliam and Mary won't do now....
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fight is about ensuring the journalistic and academic freedom of Black writers, researchers, teachers, and students.

Hahahhhaaaahhahaha... NO. It's about fighting for a six figure job that you can't ever be fired from.

/Don't get me wrong... that's definitely worth fighting for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: johnny_vegas: tenure is a farking license to steal anyway

What do you mean by this?


As in some other things, "seniority" is more important than quality or competence and it is an exercise in futility often to remove an underperforming professor....all covered with the blanket if "academic freedom"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: johnny_vegas: Good for her and (IMO) she should have been offered tenure earlier, but tenure is a farking license to steal anyway

I've seen enough criticism of her work to suggest her scholarship may not warrant tenure. I'd consider this a bullet dodged by UNC.


Scholarly journals Daily Caller and New York Post had some particularly insightful commentary.
 
imashark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zbtop: Given that your Fark profile spills more ink about how Obama disintegrated black wealth, and attempting to define racism and identity issues in a stark two sided manner, than Ive spent posting in the last week, I'm somehow feeling that just about anything this lady put forth you'd find fault with.


Um, thanks for checking on my profile? I'm not sure how what you summarized is germane to what I posted, but okay.

My opinion on Hannah-Jones results after reading commentary and interviews with historians on the world socialist website about her big 1619 project that was foisted on the public.

A number of them are linked here: https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/event/​1​619
 
imashark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Scholarly journals Daily Caller and New York Post had some particularly insightful commentary.


Don't you look silly.
 
fuhfuhfuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

imashark: zbtop: Given that your Fark profile spills more ink about how Obama disintegrated black wealth, and attempting to define racism and identity issues in a stark two sided manner, than Ive spent posting in the last week, I'm somehow feeling that just about anything this lady put forth you'd find fault with.

Um, thanks for checking on my profile? I'm not sure how what you summarized is germane to what I posted, but okay.

My opinion on Hannah-Jones results after reading commentary and interviews with historians on the world socialist website about her big 1619 project that was foisted on the public.

A number of them are linked here: https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/event/1​619


https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/ma​g​azine/we-respond-to-the-historians-who​-critiqued-the-1619-project.html
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now take Hussman's name off the school.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

imashark: world socialist website


lol
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

imashark: jaytkay: Scholarly journals Daily Caller and New York Post had some particularly insightful commentary.

Don't you look silly.


Don't you understand sarcasm?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, I absolutely love how she screwed UNC six ways from Sunday. Just an absolutely masterful play after they tried to screw her.
 
imashark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: imashark: zbtop: Given that your Fark profile spills more ink about how Obama disintegrated black wealth, and attempting to define racism and identity issues in a stark two sided manner, than Ive spent posting in the last week, I'm somehow feeling that just about anything this lady put forth you'd find fault with.

Um, thanks for checking on my profile? I'm not sure how what you summarized is germane to what I posted, but okay.

My opinion on Hannah-Jones results after reading commentary and interviews with historians on the world socialist website about her big 1619 project that was foisted on the public.

A number of them are linked here: https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/event/1​619

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/mag​azine/we-respond-to-the-historians-who​-critiqued-the-1619-project.html


I'm not sure why you're linking this, as the writers of the original letter that the NYT responded to aren't the ones on the link that I linked to.

If you're linking to it because "historians" and "critique" appear within my comment, well, good job, you.
 
imashark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: imashark: jaytkay: Scholarly journals Daily Caller and New York Post had some particularly insightful commentary.

Don't you look silly.

Don't you understand sarcasm?


As I understand it, the sarcasm was that my reference to critiques was that I was a loony who formed my opinions from the Daily Caller and NYP, which are right-wing rags.

Which is silly after what I linked to.
 
brilett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

imashark: zbtop: Given that your Fark profile spills more ink about how Obama disintegrated black wealth, and attempting to define racism and identity issues in a stark two sided manner, than Ive spent posting in the last week, I'm somehow feeling that just about anything this lady put forth you'd find fault with.

Um, thanks for checking on my profile? I'm not sure how what you summarized is germane to what I posted, but okay.

My opinion on Hannah-Jones results after reading commentary and interviews with historians on the world socialist website about her big 1619 project that was foisted on the public.

A number of them are linked here: https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/event/1​619


But did you read her work?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, say hello to news from like 9 hours ago
 
kokomo61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Also, I absolutely love how she screwed UNC six ways from Sunday. Just an absolutely masterful play after they tried to screw her.


Whether she deserved tenure or not, once they passed her over, she would have been crazy to stay, even if granted. It's like when you announce your resignation and get s counter offer from your current company. At that point, they aren't showing their appreciation, they're just trying to save face.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone is trying to prove the horseshoe theory correct.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, who to go with on this one on the merit of her appointment: Other scholars in the field and fellow faculty or the scholars posting on Gettr that I could find in between all the Smurf porn?

Also, every time I see Coates up for something, I always forget that he does lots of other things that aren't Captain America and go well beyond Captain America, but well, I'm a Cap homer so that's all I focus on.
 
