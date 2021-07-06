 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Erection trouble? Luxury. When we were young we had it tough. When we got home at night, our sex partner would slice us in two with a bread knife   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Erectile dysfunction, erectile dysfunction, Co-author Dr Vibhu Paudyal, South Yorkshire, England, Local Government Act 1972, Disease, Yorkshire and the Humber  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 8:54 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby are you one of the watermelons from my curious youth?

/you fit more easily into the microwave once you were cut in half
 
axeeugene
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You tell the young people of today that...and they won't believe you.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

axeeugene: You tell the young people of today that...and they won't believe you.


Back in the day, you'd slather up your partner in fine butter.  Now adays it's with a hummus or avocado.  Dreadful.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And we did it with the onion still strapped to our belts, which wasn't easy at the time..
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Paradise
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ooooooh.  Subby has a sex partner.  Show-off.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sex, what is it?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Ooooooh.  Subby has a sex partner.  Show-off.


pfft I'm married and still have sex




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.