(RTE Ireland)   Former U2 stage manager saved from The Ocean after 52 days at sea. Every Breaking Wave could have meant his Last Night on Earth. Luckily he was Near the Island of Ireland   (rte.ie) divider line
    More: Spiffy, County Cork, Kinsale RNLI, time Mr Currier, Sailing, sight of the Old Head of Kinsale, Pete Currier, Saturday evening, Kinsale RNLI volunteers  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's done four already but now's he's steady.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been saved at 40.

"I waited patiently for the boat"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've had a Garmin Inreach.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby could have fit One more in there.  I hope the seasickness abates, it can be like Vertigo on a Bloody Sunday, making it feel like a place Where the Streets Have No Name.   Just think how much Desire the rescuers had, but came home saying "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".  The world works in Mysterious Ways and now he can enjoy another Beautiful Day.

/lemon
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: I think subby could have fit One more in there.  I hope the seasickness abates, it can be like Vertigo on a Bloody Sunday, making it feel like a place Where the Streets Have No Name.   Just think how much Desire the rescuers had, but came home saying "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".  The world works in Mysterious Ways and now he can enjoy another Beautiful Day.

/lemon


With or without you?
 
cleek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh Boy, a pun thread.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, former Coldplay stage manager overturns paddleboat in pond and has to swim back to shore.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Happened to a buddy of mine.  He and a friend decided to sail his little saliboat from Pensacola to Tampa.

Neither were great sailors, the boat had a tiny motor with very little gas and they packed basically snacks and beer and headed off.

Two weeks later the Coast Guard finally found them.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Personal Locater Beacon.  Well worth the money.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Becalmed eh?

Make two lists

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The rescuers found what they were looking for.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
but he still hasn't found what he's looking for...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cleek: oh Boy, a pun thread.


That's Bad.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The rescuers found what they were looking for.


/fist, shake.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Appropriate.

Brian Wilson & Al Jardine - Sloop John B (Official Video)
Youtube gx5PVjsRamk
 
henryhill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Sort of Homecoming
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a similar experience once while boating on Lake Superior, it's like you're stuck in a moment you can't get out of.
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good thing he wasn't a manager for Split Enz, he could have spent Six Months in a Leaky Boat
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
beats being the Drowning Man.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cleek: oh Boy, a pun thread.


Am I buggin' you?
I don't mean ta bug ya.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The is no U2 album after Pop, so I don't get most of the puns from subby...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: cleek: oh Boy, a pun thread.

That's Bad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Luckily, he had a Lemon, so he didn't get scurvy.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still not as torturous as Apple forcing that U2 album onto our iPhones a few years ago
 
sotua
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cleek: oh Boy, a pun thread.


Pun thread? I will follow!
 
