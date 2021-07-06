 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   It's kind of like Goldilocks, but when the bears dial 911, the state trooper wakes the little drunken girl and she attacks the state trooper with a table   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Assault, Christopher Demske, Felony, Crime, BEDFORD COUNTY, state trooper, police report, Criminal law  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He attacked a trooper with a table and wasn't shot? Why not? Ohhhhhhh right:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not porridge? I'd have used a bowl of porridge.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demske is facing felony aggravated assault charges along with resisting, burglary, harassment, simple assault, and criminal trespassing among other related charges

Soooo now I just have to know... can you be charged with intermediate and advanced assault in america?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bah god king that's goldilocks' entrance music!!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he powerbomb the cop thru the table off the top rope?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Demske, 37, of Manns Choice

What would've been the Womann's choice, then?  A chair?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the National Table Association when you need them? They're gonna grab our tables now!

/🤪
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dave0821: Demske is facing felony aggravated assault charges along with resisting, burglary, harassment, simple assault, and criminal trespassing among other related charges

Soooo now I just have to know... can you be charged with intermediate and advanced assault in america?


You have to take the courses in them to get certified first.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He attacked the copper with a broken table?
People keep broken table laying around?

/DNRTA, just the headlines
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: He attacked the copper with a broken table?
People keep broken table laying around?

/DNRTA, just the headlines


Of course! Doesn't everyone keep random bits of broken furniture strewn around their meth house?
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're into that sort of thing, he was just right.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Not porridge? I'd have used a bowl of porridge.


Or a bed, what with it being Bedford.
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How does a bear dial a phone with those big paws?

Do they have Alexa?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Little "Bobby" tables goes bad...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When it first came out on video, I watched Supercop 2 Starring Michelle Yeoh with my girlfriend at the time. There was one scene where the main villain exclaimed, "Let's go to the police station and kill everyone!" I whispered to my girlfriend, "That's probably a terrible idea." Unless you're a terminator or Gary Oldman, I maintain that sentiment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: He attacked a trooper with a table and wasn't shot? Why not? Ohhhhhhh right:
[Fark user image image 850x478]


To be fair, they only let each officer have one bullet and they deduct it from their pay for the replacement.
They love catching people racing on back roads in retired cop cars because, hey, new cop car.
/ I'm saying Bedford is poor.
 
