 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "The first thing we do, let's kill all the doctors." Wait, that can't be right [warning: violence]   (apnews.com) divider line
58
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

2346 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 10:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump's goons here, already want to kill Dr. Fauci, and his family, so we're this close.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is horrifying.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Trump's goons here, already want to kill Dr. Fauci, and his family, so we're this close.


Beat me to it.

Humans are savage vicious creatures and do not need much encouragement to go on a murderous rampage.  One bad leader is often enough.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stalin approves.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're taking the Italian approach, blame the geologists for the big earthquake. Yeah, it doesn't work like that folks, the sciency people didn't cause your problem, they're studying it and hoping to make things better for you and everyone else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: That is horrifying.



Is this just another scheme to weaponize space despite the USA signing treaties not to weaponize space? Trump's legacy is safe in the hands of Biden.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's even the point of that?
seems sorta counter-productive.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame they don't have oil.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Stalin approves.


I was not subby. I also do not approve of targeting doctors.

/mostly because your side needs them too
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standard power model. Group X opposes me, eliminate group X.

Why would they do this? Because it works.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: So what's even the point of that?
seems sorta counter-productive.


It's Myanmar.  It's been off the rails for...well forever.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patricula: WTF?!

How about a warning for that video!

The soldiers pounding the medics' heads with their rifles is farking HORRIFYING!


What did you expect? A Jenner to come out and hand everyone a Pepsi?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: So what's even the point of that?
seems sorta counter-productive.



Can't have people protesting the government getting medical attention now can we.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patricula: The soldiers pounding the medics' heads with their rifles is farking HORRIFYING!


round here we call that the good old Burma shave
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Juc: So what's even the point of that?
seems sorta counter-productive.

It's Myanmar.  It's been off the rails for...well forever.


Thanks, opium!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: patricula: The soldiers pounding the medics' heads with their rifles is farking HORRIFYING!

round here we call that the good old Burma shave


As a medic you tried


to stop the bleeding


now it's you


who's taking a beating


-Burma Shave
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Stalin approves.


I was thinking more like Pol Pot.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Why would they do this? Because it works.


And no one will stop it because the UN is farking worthless.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Trump's goons here, already want to kill Dr. Fauci, and his family, so we're this close.


US exceptionalism on display from the very Boobies!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: FrancoFile: Stalin approves.

I was not subby. I also do not approve of targeting doctors.



Um, when did you suddenly change you mind on that one? I seem to remember you cheerleading it when they dare help brown people;
Israel's Killing of Top Doctors Further Strains Overwhelmed Gaza Health System
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever a part of security forces, and find yourself attacking doctors and nurses - you're one of the bad guys. That's a pretty clear sign right there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Cops jerking off to this video.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: If you're ever a part of security forces, and find yourself attacking doctors and nurses - you're one of the bad guys. That's a pretty clear sign right there.


'Are we the Baddies?' Mitchell and Webb Funny Nazi Scetch
Youtube hn1VxaMEjRU
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are
making a great leap forward, that's all.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: make me some tea: That is horrifying.


Is this just another scheme to weaponize space despite the USA signing treaties not to weaponize space? Trump's legacy is safe in the hands of Biden.


The fuq?
Wrong thread?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Think about the brainwashing it takes to convince young soldiers that the MDs are the enemy.
Think about how easily this is done --- all over the world --- again and again and again.
Humanity sucks.
 
illegal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At first if you don't succeed, try, try again.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dryad: ColonelCathcart: FrancoFile: Stalin approves.

I was not subby. I also do not approve of targeting doctors.


Um, when did you suddenly change you mind on that one? I seem to remember you cheerleading it when they dare help brown people;
Israel's Killing of Top Doctors Further Strains Overwhelmed Gaza Health System


I have never cheered targeting civilians or doctors.

When Hamas hides behind either of those, it becomes really hard to do anything without collateral damage.

The use of human shields is forbidden by Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions. It is also a specific intent war crime as codified in the Rome Statute, which was adopted in 1998.[2]

/which is why hiding behind civilians is against international law
//maybe Hamas should stop committing literal war crimes
/3 for false equivalence
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Trump's goons here, already want to kill Dr. Fauci, and his family, so we're this close.


And we have people like you who defend rapists.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...and they fixed it.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.


Amazing that they are learning lessons and drawing comparative conclusions from the experience and example of others. Damned Libbies.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.


Because Myanmar human DNA is different? I suspect politicizing medicine, might have the same effect here, as it does in Myanmar, you would know that if you ever read a book.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: When Hamas hides behind either of those, it becomes really hard to do anything without collateral damage.


Israel bombed the doctor's house. There wasn't anyone in there but his family.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: Trump's goons here, already want to kill Dr. Fauci, and his family, so we're this close.

And we have people like you who defend rapists.


You sound smart.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: patricula: WTF?!

How about a warning for that video!

The soldiers pounding the medics' heads with their rifles is farking HORRIFYING!

What did you expect? A Jenner to come out and hand everyone a Pepsi?


Jenners don't have hands!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Why would they do this? Because it works.


In the extremely short term. It's a panic reaction and not generally a winning move.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: make me some tea: That is horrifying.


Is this just another scheme to weaponize space despite the USA signing treaties not to weaponize space? Trump's legacy is safe in the hands of Biden.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

McGrits: TheSwizz: patricula: WTF?!

How about a warning for that video!

The soldiers pounding the medics' heads with their rifles is farking HORRIFYING!

What did you expect? A Jenner to come out and hand everyone a Pepsi?

Jenners don't have hands!

[Fark user image image 425x574]


Just swap out the SRMs for a rocket propelled pepsi delivery system and you're good. Everyone gets pepsi and you can even see some people prank themselves by being dumb enough to open it immediately.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Eightballjacket: A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.

Because Myanmar human DNA is different? I suspect politicizing medicine, might have the same effect here, as it does in Myanmar, you would know that if you ever read a book.


The doctors aren't being killed because "medicine is politicized", they're killed for helping wounded protestors. This is a war crime.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ColonelCathcart: When Hamas hides behind either of those, it becomes really hard to do anything without collateral damage.

Israel bombed the doctor's house. There wasn't anyone in there but his family.


Israel has already officially stated that they consider all civilians in Gaza, adults and children, as legitimate targets of war.
By definition, they don't consider any Palestinian death as collateral damage
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Stalin approves.


Spanish-dictator-adoring username name-checks Soviet comrade-in-arms.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are more posts in this thread about the sins of the Israeli and/or American government than of the one FARKING MURDERING DOCTORS.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: There are more posts in this thread about the sins of the Israeli and/or American government than of the one FARKING MURDERING DOCTORS.


Perhaps because we're anxious that Myanmar isn't the only one in deep trouble. That kind of sh*t doesn't happen overnight or "just because".
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: Eightballjacket: A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.

Amazing that they are learning lessons and drawing comparative conclusions from the experience and example of others. Damned Libbies.


So the person who talked about Biden continuing Trump's legacy was making an in-depth comparison between two cultures rather than just being provincial?..

People outside the US have often expressed how obnoxious it is now Americans make everything about themselves.  People here act like it is a virtue rather than gross egocentricism..
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Geotpf: There are more posts in this thread about the sins of the Israeli and/or American government than of the one FARKING MURDERING DOCTORS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Lambskincoat: Eightballjacket: A story half way around the world and farkers make it about the US.

Because Myanmar human DNA is different? I suspect politicizing medicine, might have the same effect here, as it does in Myanmar, you would know that if you ever read a book.

The doctors aren't being killed because "medicine is politicized", they're killed for helping wounded protestors. This is a war crime.


Well as long as they have a good reason for killing doctors, it's ok then, my bad.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: FrancoFile: Stalin approves.

Spanish-dictator-adoring username name-checks Soviet comrade-in-arms.


Snort

I love France, not a Chevy Chase punchline.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: There are more posts in this thread about the sins of the Israeli and/or American government than of the one FARKING MURDERING DOCTORS.


Yeah the 'stan stans are brigading all the stories online to remind the world that Israel is bad.  Kitten up a tree article?  Get ready for like 50/55 comments on how it was nowhere near as bad as kittens have it in Palestine, if they even manage to troll that much on topic.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Biden supports this!
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.