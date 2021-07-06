 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Four year military veteran who stormed the capitol had a notebook with writings and notes entitled "step by step to create hometown militia" and a rifle, shotgun and handgun, along with a fully constructed U.S. capitol Lego set. Normal Tourist stuff   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Former PSU student, Armed forces, Militia, Feds, United States Congress, War of 1812, Paramilitary, Capitol riot  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The militia stuff may be somewhat alarming, but this .........and a rifle, shotgun and handgun..." How can that be of any concern - we hear over and over about spikes ibn the sales of guns - Wiki says there are almost 400 million guns in public ownership -- that is more than one each.  So someone having a few surely can't be that big a thing anymore.
But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.  Maybe. Also, just checking, I assume he didn't have this list of stuff with him at the time of the Capitol building raid?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebels always build Lego models of their government targets

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His future:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lock him up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump has manipulated a massive number of mentally ill people.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My kid has a LEGO Eiffel Tower, should I be worried?
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Trump has manipulated a massive number of mentally ill people.


These people aren't mentally ill, treating them as such is a mistake, they're willfully stupid.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Needs to be dishonorable discharged and not be allowed to use veteran status.  If there is no option to do this now (genuinely not sure) then we should have the option to revoke status of people that do something like this.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Trump has manipulated a massive number of mentally ill people.


No.
The people who manipulated Trump manipulated a massive number of mentally ill people.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Also, just checking, I assume he didn't have this list of stuff with him at the time of the Capitol building raid?


It was all found at his home.
 
freetomato
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He sure has a purty mouth.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My father is a veteran.

This guy is just a punk who belongs in prison.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

doomjesse: My kid has a LEGO Eiffel Tower, should I be worried?


Probably. But not for the reasons you're thinking of.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.


A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?
 
Azz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

doomjesse: My kid has a LEGO Eiffel Tower, should I be worried?


Yeah, make sure it doesn't stick the eiffel tower up its nose or ass
 
Headso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
no photos of the lego set, come on
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh noes! He had a lego set! Of the Capitol!

Wait. He....he wasn't using that to find his way around the Capitol building was he? He had actual blueprints or a floorplan, yeah? Were his attack plans drawn in crayon? C'mon you can tell me.

I can just see him sitting at his desk at home playing with little green army men and lego figures around his lego Capitol building ala Dark Helmet from Spaceballs playing with his dolls and his mom walks in and he's all "knock next time dammit!".   :p
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.

A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?


Hey, don't knock cosplay. Their weapons are just props and their goal is having fun.
Militias have real weapons, and their idea of a good time involves inflicting pain and death on others.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.

A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?

Hey, don't knock cosplay. Their weapons are just props and their goal is having fun.
Militias have real weapons, and their idea of a good time involves inflicting pain and death on others.


No it doesn't.  It's a fantasy world.  These idiots would die pretty quick when facing an actual military unit.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay, just because you're a veteran doesn't mean all that much in regards to useful combat training.  Especially if they've only been in four years.

The other stuff is more worrying, but other than that this dude seems like another Tacticool moron.
 
LL316
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.

A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?


Those people tried to kidnap the governor of Michigan, so yeah.  It concerns me.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Waiting on my background check for my nukes and F15.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

doomjesse: My kid has a LEGO Eiffel Tower, should I be worried?


congratulations. You raised a traitor. I am alerting the NSA.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Private_Citizen: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.

A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?

Hey, don't knock cosplay. Their weapons are just props and their goal is having fun.
Militias have real weapons, and their idea of a good time involves inflicting pain and death on others.

No it doesn't.  It's a fantasy world.  These idiots would die pretty quick when facing an actual military unit.


Fine by me.  They're terrorists and should be put down accordingly.
 
dave0821
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: doomjesse: My kid has a LEGO Eiffel Tower, should I be worried?

congratulations. You raised a traitor. I am alerting the NSA.


Uhhhh excuse me?
You seem to have forgotten freedom fries
He's raising an american hero
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What was he gonna do, break apart the model and spread the LEGOs on the Senate floor?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was all explained away at the Four Seasons:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: What was he gonna do, break apart the model and spread the LEGOs on the Senate floor?


That would be a dick move
Those things hurt when you step on them
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothing
//hopefully he will suffer the consequences of his stupidity
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Private_Citizen: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: colinspooky: But, as mentioned, the militia stuff is a potential concern.

A bunch of morons running around the woods cosplaying Red Dawn concern you?

Hey, don't knock cosplay. Their weapons are just props and their goal is having fun.
Militias have real weapons, and their idea of a good time involves inflicting pain and death on others.

No it doesn't.  It's a fantasy world.  These idiots would die pretty quick when facing an actual military unit.


He never said they were any good at it.

Oh, and there ARE military cosplayers... at least there used to be before 9/11.  A friend had a blank adaptor for his MAK-90 from when he used to do it (to play the opposing force in national guard training scenarios)
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Trump has manipulated a massive number of mentally ill people.


Most of these people are not mentally ill.

They are scared and are neck deep in the sunk cost of America being the greatest country in the world. If they admit the small issues are true then the whole house of cards fall down and they will have to face up to the facts that America was built on systematic oppression and colonialism, and they are the beneficiaries of it.

People want to believe they got to where they are by only their hard work, and not because others had one hand tied behind their back and their legs in shackles.
 
