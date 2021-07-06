 Skip to content
(Some Poor Guy)   Didn't find Forrest Fenn's treasure? That's okay, you can still get rich by suing his estate for more than three times its value because you didn't find it   (coloradosun.com) divider line
The real treasure is all of the legal fees we racked up along the way.
 
Something tells me they will fail at discovery.
 
Cool Story Time
I once knew a guy named Forest whose twin brother was named Fern
 
Americaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa f*ck yeah!

Here to sue the sh*t outta your estate!
 
I see who DRTFA ...
 
Fenn died in September at age 90 without saying who found the chest or specifically where.


Maybe because it was all horseshiat. Just spitballing, but maybe it was all a gimmick to sell his book and there was no actual treasure
 
There never was a treasure.  It was a publicity stunt.  Someone "found" it when he realized that this was causing more trouble than he thought it would.
 
I guess he's going to find out the hard way that, if government agencies nor contracts are involved, it's legal to lie.
 
article says 6 people DIED looking for this shiat.
i think it was maybe causing some trouble before this point.
 
Any pile of money left unattended in America is going to attract lawyers the way roadkill attracts vultures.
 
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
seems to me you'd be better off trying to claim that the dead guy was in league with Stuef and gave him the money (or gave him the location to get the money) then you could maybe force a situation where he would have to show how he found it.

actually the first thing i'd do is point out to the IRS that Stuef won a large chest of gold in something like a game show event and hey did that show up on his filings yet?  that should create some hilarity your lawyers can watch.  and depending on how he does or doesnt handle that if would give you some more info on what really happened.
 
Frenchman (whose first language isn't English) claims they moved the treasure instead of maybe he couldn't interpret the clues correctly?
 
There was definitely a treasure. Somebody definitely found it.

It was found in Wyoming.I was close to solving the poem myself when it was found. I can tell you with a high degree of confidence the treasure was found in the vicinity of Grand Teton National Park. Probably somewhere in GTNP.

No, I'm not full of sh*t. If I showed you the evidence, you would probably agree with me. Depending on how much time I have today, I might post some of it.
 
Isn't it illegal to bury treasure in a national park or forest? Something about disturbing the environment?

Same reason you aren't allowed to take rocks/fossils from national parks, I figure.
 
Come to think of it, it might explain why the "finder" is so reticent to say where he found the treasure. If it was indeed buried in a national park, it would be illegal to dig up. Hence, any profit from a crime would be forfeit.
 
I read that.  He's a fraud too.  He wants to be the genius treasure finder.  He won't say where he found it.  He won't say what was in it.  He hasn't sold anything in it.  He has this wonderful treasure in a secret vault that no one can see.  Fraud.  He might as well say that it contains magical gold plates hidden by an angel that only he can see.
 
There never was any treasure


Because if someone actually did find it do you think they'd announce it or just quietly slip away with all that untaxed loot?
 
"It appeared suspicious to everyone," Raphoz said in the lawsuit. "Our assumption is that (Forrest) Fenn went to retrieve the chest himself, declared it found publicly and kept the content for himself."

Something tells me the judge will be on the golf course earlier than planned that day.
 
