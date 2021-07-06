 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Shortly after he sat on the toilet the Graz resident felt a 'pinch' in the area of his genitals"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never dated a redhead but from my friends who did this seemed to be a common trait.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JFC - with all the crap that can kill you, someone decides to actually own a farking PET snake???

...oh, AUSTRIA

/ well, let's put another shrimp on the barbie, then!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beware of deadly snakes down under.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: JFC - with all the crap that can kill you, someone decides to actually own a farking PET snake???

...oh, AUSTRIA

/ well, let's put another shrimp on the barbie, then!


You just divided that meme by zero!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
owmyballs.jpg
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Taint a good day for him... no it taint.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A snake bite near the genitals taint anything you want.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I didn't ask for this job, April Austrian."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: JFC - with all the crap that can kill you, someone decides to actually own a farking PET snake???

...oh, AUSTRIA

/ well, let's put another shrimp on the barbie, then!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A snake bite near the genitals taint anything you want.


It does add a bit of spice, though - dude's got a peri-perineum now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snakes On A Dick
Youtube Vq8AoKVWlHo
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh lord. I hate even KNOWING this actually happens.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A snake bite near the genitals taint anything you want.


Could have been worse. If the snake was venomous, good luck getting someone to suck the venom out.
 
LesterB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A pinch? In the genitals? I remember this story ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: BenSaw2: JFC - with all the crap that can kill you, someone decides to actually own a farking PET snake???

...oh, AUSTRIA

/ well, let's put another shrimp on the barbie, then!

[Fark user image 425x486]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't move, need advice, soonish
 
8 inches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We're beginning to see some signs of progress: Beware of deadly snakes down under.


You don't need to tell ME.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That sounds like quite the ballsack conun...

LesterB: A pinch? In the genitals? I remember this story ...

[Fark user image 300x430]


Goddamnit.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Am I the only one who had to re-read that because I saw "Gaetz", instead of "Graz"

Two completely different, yet oddly similar stories.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
