 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   God EMPs a Jeep   (youtube.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 8:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lightning is ESD, but yeah.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A strong wind could disable a Jeep, it's a Fiat\Chrysler product.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm glad everyone was safe, but not surprised. All that metal skin is going to act as a Faraday cage, the charge will mostly stay on the outside.

A few employers ago, I had a co-worker who'd worked for a power company. One of his stories was about a couple guys trying to maneuver their truck through a substation. They carefully checked, and knew it would fit under a bus carrying major current. So they got back in the truck, drove forward - FLASH-BANG. The truck dropped a few inches.

They'd forgotten about the antenna. The current arced through all four tire; instant flats. It also welded the axles. But they were fine inside, and could even get out safely. The antenna had evaporated.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even Zeus knows that everyone who drives a Jeep is an asshole.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bet their glad they wore their brow pants.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God: fark this jeep in particular.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can an engineer tell us what would happen?

Isn't it like a faraday cage? The current would go on the outside of the car, along the metal, down the water to the ground? You're sitting on non-conductive material, holding on to plastic.

I mean everyone inside likely pooped their pants, and maybe blew an ear drum...but would they be fine?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tasloi16: Bet their they're glad they wore their brow brown pants.


FTFY
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Can an engineer tell us what would happen?

Isn't it like a faraday cage? The current would go on the outside of the car, along the metal, down the water to the ground? You're sitting on non-conductive material, holding on to plastic.

I mean everyone inside likely pooped their pants, and maybe blew an ear drum...but would they be fine?


Video description says everyone inside (including a baby) were fine.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.