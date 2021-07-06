 Skip to content
 
(EuroNews)   Russian airliner goes missing. If the photo is to be believed it's probably because the pilots couldn't see where they were going   (euronews.com) divider line
    Russia, Sea of Okhotsk, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia, Sukhoi, Russian officials, criminal investigation  
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh at least it wasnt shot down over ukraine again
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: "Missing"
FTFA: "Russian officials say they have found the wreckage "

Fark: Timely, as always.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: Headline: "Missing"
FTFA: "Russian officials say they have found the wreckage "

Fark: Timely, as always.


Maybe some of the wreckage is still missing.
Best I have.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Eh at least it wasnt shot down over ukraine again


It's incredible it survived the first time!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Eh at least it wasnt shot down over ukraine again


If you'd only learn from Lord Putin, all Russian craft issues are the victims of Ukraine Rebels.

Did you know that there are lovely girls waiting for you only 1km from your location?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane! (1980) Movie CLIP - "That's impossible! They're on instruments!"
Youtube VAUm6hiaiJ4
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wreckage....the plane in the photo looks fine.
Russians and their low self esteem.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was found?  CNN must be pissed
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: lolmao500: Eh at least it wasnt shot down over ukraine again

If you'd only learn from Lord Putin, all Russian craft issues are the victims of Ukraine Rebels.

Did you know that there are lovely girls waiting for you only 1km from your location?


Fun fact : I used to work at a grocery store like 15 years ago, one regular customer ''bought'' a mail order bride from ukraine... he went there to get her... he never came back. I'm pretty sure he's in a shallow grave somewhere in ukraine.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrei, you've lost another airplane?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should take the rest of the wrapper off of this plane.

Nyet.  If it doesn't come off at 10,000 feet, I'll use the wipers
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, avherald has better details: http://avherald.com/h?articl​e=4e9e6ae8​&opt=0

And a clear picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It was found?  CNN must be pissed


They've still got the recent Transair crash in Hawaii. It'll be a while before anybody recovers the flight data recorder from the bottom of the ocean, so CNN can have fun with it if they so desire.

Supposedly, that 737 was even older than this Antonov that just crashed.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Israel, please clear the runway!

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, the Kamchatka government has said."

Never ever ever fly on the same plane as a Russian politician.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Helicopter footage of the crash site (no graphic)

https://www.reddit.com/r/Catastrophic​F​ailure/comments/oev9tf/first_video_fro​m_the_crash_site_of_the_an26/

Thing flew straight into the side of mountain, right on top of a cliff. No chance anyone survived that.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, the airplanes that service the more remote areas of Russia are an...interesting experience. Things like the plane losing power momentarily during the flight is something not that unheard of.

When it is the dead of night and you are in the mountains and approaching the destination is when you reevaluate the necessity of saving time by flying over spending a few days to drive there.

This one seems to have crashed after takeoff, my condolences to the passengers and crew that lost their lives.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do you think they train for their instrument flying ratings?
 
