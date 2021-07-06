 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Attention Tik Tok users, please stop putting garlic up your nose. Sincerely, doctors and rational human beings   (thehill.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What doctors and rational human beings may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out about figging.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Tik Tok users, please stop using Tik Tok.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My otherwise rational and successful brother snorted cayenne pepper.
Twice.
He also voted for Trump twice, so I'm beginning to think he's not quite right in the head...
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Tik Tok users, please stop confirming the stereotype of your generation.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm told the welsh stick leeks up their noses. Can anybody verify this?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they aren't eating Tide Pods and setting themselves on fire anymore?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is still safer than Tide Pods, so TikTokers, you've failed at creating a new Peak Stupidity.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: What doctors and rational human beings may look like:

[Fark user image image 204x247][Fark user image image 259x194][Fark user image image 170x227]


Are you telling me Dr. Acula isn't a legitimate medical practitioner?  Then what the hell have I been having my blood drawn for?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We typically do not recommend putting anything into the nostril for the obvious fact that it could get dislodged or lodged up into the nasal cavity,"

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I was old when I saw something online about TikTok and what kids were doing with it. I did not understand it, and it seemed weird and scary to me.

Then I remembered that Grandpa Simpson quote about not being "with it," and realized I was there.

What the kids are doing does not make sense to me. Their sense of humor doesn't make sense to me, and I find their music grating.

Yes, I am now old.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every generation finds a new way to be stupid.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Tik Tok users, please stop putting garlic up your nose. Sincerely, doctors and rational human beings

But how else are they going to get (insert name of relevant social currency)? Ever thought of that, you buzzkill?

/'likes'?
//'clout'?
///I suddenly recall 'scrobbles' from an old Funhaus video
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Tik Tok users:

Please continue doing stupid things that only involve yourselves. Please don't do things to others, just yourselves. If you need ideas, a list of stunts can be supplied to you. Yolo and that shiat.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only difference between the stupid crap kids do now and the stupid crap kids did then, is that now we ALL get to enjoy their stupidity.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always get medical advise from random Attention Whores on the internet.
What could possibly go wrong?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, don't listen to the doctors or scientists, please, please continue. See what other stupid thing might be fun for ALL of the net community! Cherry Bombs lit in the nose. Wow, you be an instant hit, millions of views!!!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I knew I was old when I saw something online about TikTok and what kids were doing with it. I did not understand it, and it seemed weird and scary to me.

Then I remembered that Grandpa Simpson quote about not being "with it," and realized I was there.

What the kids are doing does not make sense to me. Their sense of humor doesn't make sense to me, and I find their music grating.

Yes, I am now old.


My moment of realization was with Snapchat.

"If I want to send you a picture, I'll text it to you"
"But you can send it to groups of people!"
"I'll group text it to you"

I have literally seen somebody take a picture of the ceiling, just to send it to somebody to say "leaving now, be there soon".

JUST farkING TEXT IT
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Idiots.  If you want to clear your sinuses, use horseradish.
 
groverpm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Attention TikTok user: Stick as much garlic up your nose as is possible and when you can't fit any more use a hammer. We'll reward the person with the most nasal cloves with a viral snuff video. Remember, there's always room for one more and deeper means you've more chance of winning!!!"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, stupidity is a self correcting problem AS LONG AS YOU LET IT BE
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Serendipity Singers - "Beans In My Ears" 1964 STEREO
Youtube kO8iZIVZmsU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Wait until they find out about figging.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm told the welsh stick leeks up their noses. Can anybody verify this?


We blame that and the cold weather but really it's gold flake causes our leaky noses.


This also brings tears to my eyes.
😂 ARMAGEDDON! Radio announcer (Robert D. Raiford) struggles with funny story! // DeeJayOne
Youtube cTrOb8zyrZk
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
price of fame
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I knew I was old when I saw something online about TikTok and what kids were doing with it. I did not understand it, and it seemed weird and scary to me.

Then I remembered that Grandpa Simpson quote about not being "with it," and realized I was there.

What the kids are doing does not make sense to me. Their sense of humor doesn't make sense to me, and I find their music grating.

Yes, I am now old.


Welcome to middle age, the TUMS and Rolaids are over there on the counter.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't have any cloves of garlic.  Can I use garlic salt?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can't put a clove of garlic up your nose for a few minutes without serious medical ramifications you probably don't deserve to live
 
englaja
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're not my garlic supervisor!

Ah, just eat the stuff. Munch a whole clove a day, raw, and it will help stop infections - sexually transmitted ones, as nobody will come near you. But seriously, fresh garlic THROUGH THE MOUTH is pretty good for  sinus issues.

I can't talk about not irritating my nose though. I use tiger balm red, instant pain and breathing relief once the burning wears off and helps dislodge any infection. One time, worst infection I had and couldn't see the doctor, three days of tiger balm massage and white tiger balm steaming fixed it, And by fixed it, I mean dislodged a huge mass of blood, pus and grayish-black mucus the size of a small chicken tendie. It was like a murder scene when it finally came out. The feeling of relief still gives me shivers to this day.

But garlic? No. That's going in the casarecce, with some olive oil, butter, pecorino, and proper big salt-packed anchovies. Those won't fit up my nose all at once, even though I'm amazed that the tendie-snot did.

Dammit, now I want anchovy pasta, and it's 2am.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who cares what tik tok twits do. Cram a farking rutabaga up there for all I care.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: What the kids are doing does not make sense to me. Their sense of humor doesn't make sense to me, and I find their music grating.

Yes, I am now old.


Reacting to the Top 10 Songs on iTunes...BTS WTF?
Youtube XG9Y2LBuoww
 
