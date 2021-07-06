 Skip to content
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Catholic Church now only half as full of shiat?

/Not likely
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Excellent headline, subs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, I didn't think Fark allowed headlines that end with punctuation.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well played subby.

I wonder if ol' Franky had to start a gofundme to pay for said surgery, like a lot of his followers.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What do the Pope and a keyboard have in common
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
;)

nice one, subby!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby.  But how did you get it through the submission filter?
 
freakay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Took me a second. Dang that's good.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Well played subby.

I wonder if ol' Franky had to start a gofundme to pay for said surgery, like a lot of his followers.


Maybe. They were unable to come up with a tenth of the 25 mil they promised to survivors of their residential school death camps in Canada so maybe the Vatican is hurting for money.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
::: slow claps :::

Bravo, Subby. Bra. Vo.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Always SMH at how an organization like that can stay viable with so much potential turnover at the CEO level. .
 
shuntman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bravo Subby.
Took me a minute but I appreciated it more for having to think.
 
NoGods
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hospital has a special suite reserved for Popes. That's quite an indulgence.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well done, subs. I was trying to think of one with a play on "Pope alert".
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As someone who had a very similar surgery, the Pope is in for a long recovery (and most likely some additional surgery in the future). Even if I don't always agree with the Catholic church & its teachings, I can wish another human being good health.

That said, I'm certain there are many people within the church who don't, and would love to see him replaced with a more conservative pontiff. The current Catholic church is undergoing an invisible schism between those who want to be more inclusive, and those who'd like to rewind Vatican II and go back to an ultra-traditional liturgy & culture (the "traddies").

/traddies may be winning
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The timing is perfect.  As the pope is going into surgury, the US conference of  bishops decides to fark around and practically excommunicate Joe Biden and send a message to Francis that he's also on that list of people they don't like.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Excellent headline, subs.


Took me a moment.
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jumping in on the subby love. Nicely done!
 
