(Fox 47 Lansing)   Canines for Change, a volunteer-based organization that's funded by donations, trains service dogs for veterans and those with disabilities, allowing them become more independent. Please welcome them to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (fox47news.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Edie shuts it down
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
What an awful, rewarding, humid, and windy day it's been!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
What an awful, rewarding, humid, and windy day it's been!


Hope tomorrow will be better for you
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
What an awful, rewarding, humid, and windy day it's been!

Hope tomorrow will be better for you


Thanks.  I think I'll get plenty of ice cream tonight, skip the bourbon, then get up early and hit the laptop assignments before it gets hot and muggy around here again.  Everybody take care.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Have a sleepy (July 5th), Zeke of the Week.

Also,.as skittish as he is about sky booms when thunderstorms happen, he was utterly unphased by the noise and lights of fireworks.

He does get antsy around smoke though. Enough so that we wonder if he'd been through a fire before we got him from the rescue shelter.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Local police doggo and proud porcupine aficionado finds forever home

Which was his old home but whatever.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't get me wrong I do like the Holiday, the Boomies and the Food but it is hot, makes so many people do dumb things and makes our 4-legged family members scared it also nice when its over and done. BUT our Statehood day is this month as well so we get to do it all over again (facepalm)
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thank you for the great story to make me smile Bathia_Mapes  :D

Three cheers for service dogs for veterans and those with disabilities and three cheers for allowing them become more independent.
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 408x494]


Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: [i.ytimg.com image 705x395]

Thank you for the great story to make me smile Bathia_Mapes  :D

Three cheers for service dogs for veterans and those with disabilities and three cheers for allowing them become more independent.


:)
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x547]


GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie shuts it down
[Fark user image 425x318]


Hi Edie! Nice to meet you. Please tell your servant I mean human to post more pics of you on Woofsday  :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie shuts it down
[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
What an awful, rewarding, humid, and windy day it's been!


I hope the rest of your work week goes much less eventful and smoother. It always seems like to me 4 day work weeks are some how harder to make up for being shortened  :L
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x547]

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x667]


I'm so happy you're here! Good to see you! How's the hubby doing?
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x443]
Have a sleepy (July 5th), Zeke of the Week.

Also,.as skittish as he is about sky booms when thunderstorms happen, he was utterly unphased by the noise and lights of fireworks.

He does get antsy around smoke though. Enough so that we wonder if he'd been through a fire before we got him from the rescue shelter.


I hope Zeke's sleep was very restful. That is very interesting about sky boomies, man made boomies and smoke. I don't think I have ever heard of a puppers being afraid of smoke.
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I guess that the spiky floof does not want to be apprehended by the local police doggo   :(   Our GSD growing up tried his hardest to make friends with a few spiky and stink floofs and it did not come out good for him. Very smart puppers but it took a couple of tries to learn lessons on both of those fronts  :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: GoofySunny85: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x547]

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x667]

I'm so happy you're here! Good to see you! How's the hubby doing?


Good to see you too!!!  How are you, Mrs FtP and the fur babies doing? Autodave is doing alright, it being the busy season at his work, still pretty hard to get parts and a continuous hot summer (local news said it was the hottest June on record and thats usually not a very hot month here, we save that for July, August and sometimes September). That and trying to do 3 or 4 "side projects" (i.e. Family cars stuffs) in June and I'm sure he'd love a vacation from Me, his job and just life in general  :)  But our Maggie keeps him occupied and the outdoor cats are very quick to come running when he comes home or works in the garden so that helps  :D
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 605x605]


Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: Fark that Pixel: GoofySunny85: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x547]

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x667]

I'm so happy you're here! Good to see you! How's the hubby doing?

[talenthounds.ca image 640x588]

Good to see you too!!!  How are you, Mrs FtP and the fur babies doing? Autodave is doing alright, it being the busy season at his work, still pretty hard to get parts and a continuous hot summer (local news said it was the hottest June on record and thats usually not a very hot month here, we save that for July, August and sometimes September). That and trying to do 3 or 4 "side projects" (i.e. Family cars stuffs) in June and I'm sure he'd love a vacation from Me, his job and just life in general  :)  But our Maggie keeps him occupied and the outdoor cats are very quick to come running when he comes home or works in the garden so that helps  :D


mrs. FTP and I are doing okay, still looking for Sammy girl forgetting she is gone.  The cats are great. Andrew is an adorable troublemaker as always.
Andrew being Barney's pillow. Was a few days last week when the highs were between 108° and 115° that suck. Way hotter then normal around here!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://www.boredpanda.com/pixie-brut​u​s-comic-pet-foolery/

My favorite comic has new ones. Enjoy  :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.