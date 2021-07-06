 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   So exciting, we could wet our plants - it's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, July 6th
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finding a bunch of these guys was my big news in the garden this week.

I also got some potatoes out of the garden.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Will a bird  chance a snatch at Praying if there's thorns around?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My plants are very wet.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hope not. He hid better later.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of two surprise potato plants from last year's leftover dirt died. It left two.little potatoes. Gonna try to make something of them, they're hearty. Survived a winter as scraps.

There's one more plant left which is bigger.

The sprouts I planted OTOH are huge bushes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone in Oregon who wants sprouted reds...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I cry a little when I walk into the grocery store. The floral department is right there alongside the entrance, even before you get to the Starbucks. I already know I'm going to take another beautiful and healthy orchid home where it will suffer and die a slow and tormented death. Just like all those before it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I cry a little when I walk into the grocery store. The floral department is right there alongside the entrance, even before you get to the Starbucks. I already know I'm going to take another beautiful and healthy orchid home where it will suffer and die a slow and tormented death. Just like all those before it.


Plants don't have feelings though, Photosynthesis is when there will be no more war
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The deer set back the lavender-colored wonderful smelling rose bush....I didn't even know she could get in this yard. She only ate one bud though.

Last year when this rose was elsewhere deer ate 9 buds. Which was 75% of what it produced for the year.

The trials of potted roses. We'll try replanting this winter.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This morning's project - a Q& D "greenhouse". Some concrete reinforcement mesh and shade cloth. Will also help keep the chilies safe in winter.  3x3 metres should be ok. Maybe some pics downthread when it's done.

The tomatoes usually do ok in full sun, but it's been brutally hot recently, and no end in sight. It's so dry at the moment, the soil in the garden is so cracked it looks like a close-up of a hobo's heels.

At the moment (9.15 am) it's a balmy 29°C according to the weather centre far away. We're usually about 5 or 6 degrees warmer, so it's hard work. Gotta get done before I'm in full sun.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Having a problem, got an invasive vine sprouting up.  I'm finding conflicting information, some sources say it's "Morning Glory" and others that it's "Bindweed", some sources say that Morning Glory is Bindweed, others that it is different.  It ends out shoots that appear to then establish new roots in a disorganized pattern, with little white flowers that open and close based on time of day.

I need better living through chemistry. Anyone knows what kills this crap?  Difficulty, some of it is in flowerbeds, other is among the grassy lawn.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bindweed is often mistakently called morning glory because it looks like morning glory.

https://www.maine.gov/dacf/php/gotpes​t​s/weeds/factsheets/morning-glory-wash.​pdf

This is mostly going to be manual labor.  Just keep snipping the things off so that you exhaust the resources stored in the roots.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This is gonna be fun.

/not!
 
