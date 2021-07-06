 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Congratulations Euro 2020, you're the new superspreader event to kick the Covid ball for Europe down the field   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I shouldn't have words for this, but a few come to mind.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One semi-final and the final will be played at Wembley, aka Delta HQ. UEFA asked for max capacity, Boris is giving them 75%. That's 60,000 drunk Brits, who we all know are the most rational people in the world.

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it turns out that rolling around on some grass for twenty seconds is the only way to cure Covid, you'll all look pretty silly
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have done Euro Super League, then none of this would have happened.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes, good. Now, mutate, my pretty.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: I shouldn't have words for this, but a few come to mind.


I live in DC and I was on the National Mall for the 4th. Just based on the percentage of people who weren't wearing masks, I wouldn't be surprised if our numbers tick up in the next few weeks. People are racing back to beforetimes behavior before we're really ready for it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read and posted here they closed down Trafalgar Square where many people traditionally gathered to watch UEFA games. I thought other cities would have followed suit. Stupid me.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, Guys!  I have a novel idea for combatting the virus!

First get vaccinated.

Second don't go to places where a lot of people are going to be at.

What do you think?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a tough time to be young
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Guys, Guys!  I have a novel idea for combatting the virus!

First get vaccinated.

Second don't go to places where a lot of people are going to be at.

What do you think?


Eh, the first one suffices. Too many antivax wankers though.
 
AntiSane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: One semi-final and the final will be played at Wembley, aka Delta HQ. UEFA asked for max capacity, Boris is giving them 75%. That's 60,000 drunk Brits, who we all know are the most rational people in the world.

This is why we can't have nice things.


How many lockdowns have the Brits endured so far? You'd think they'd learn....
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone would just hide in there residences and eschew human contact for a few months we could stop Covid, people are so selfish. Why won't they be scared like I want them to be?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Guys, Guys!  I have a novel idea for combatting the virus!

First get vaccinated.

Second don't go to places where a lot of people are going to be at.

What do you think?


So, Orioles games it is then
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: casual disregard: Guys, Guys!  I have a novel idea for combatting the virus!

First get vaccinated.

Second don't go to places where a lot of people are going to be at.

What do you think?

So, Orioles games it is then


Look, I didn't mean totally desolate.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

js34603: If everyone would just hide in there residences and eschew human contact for a few months we could stop Covid, people are so selfish. Why won't they be scared like I want them to be?


Bless your heart.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: js34603: If everyone would just hide in there residences and eschew human contact for a few months we could stop Covid, people are so selfish. Why won't they be scared like I want them to be?

Bless your heart.


Bless? No, those are not the words I would use in response to that kind of mess.
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Giant failure by europe to get and distribute the vaccine, I can sympathize with the people there not wanting to wait 5 more years locked in their basements until their governments get their shiat together and actually acquire enough vaccine for their citizenry.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why vacationing in Europe needs the permission of UEFA, since they control whether COVID levels will rise or fall.
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've watched most of the games on TV in my home and I have noticed stiffness in my joints, blurred vision, dryness of mouth, and a headache within 12 hours lasting for another 6.

/ Italy will beat England.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Currently in EU. The area where I'm at has about 30% fully vaccinated. But that's mostly older people. Everyone else is mostly wearing masks. This particular region has about 250 active cases and 5-ish people in the hospital.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I tell ya mother earth is tired of dumbasses and shes shaking a few off her back.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and posted here they closed down Trafalgar Square where many people traditionally gathered to watch UEFA games. I thought other cities would have followed suit. Stupid me.


i don't know if other cities really have the authority to close down parts of london
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: js34603: If everyone would just hide in there residences and eschew human contact for a few months we could stop Covid, people are so selfish. Why won't they be scared like I want them to be?

Bless your heart.


Good but we would have also accepted, "I meant someplce where people were gathering in large numbers before the pandemic."
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just a dry run for the Tokyo Olympics.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: libranoelrose: I shouldn't have words for this, but a few come to mind.

I live in DC and I was on the National Mall for the 4th. Just based on the percentage of people who weren't wearing masks, I wouldn't be surprised if our numbers tick up in the next few weeks. People are racing back to beforetimes behavior before we're really ready for it.


The stupidity of it all is just mindnumbing, frankly.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Two Dogs Farking: One semi-final and the final will be played at Wembley, aka Delta HQ. UEFA asked for max capacity, Boris is giving them 75%. That's 60,000 drunk Brits, who we all know are the most rational people in the world.

This is why we can't have nice things.

How many lockdowns have the Brits endured so far? You'd think they'd learn....


It's like they keep giving covid yellow cards but letting it stay on the pitch, instead of giving it a red card and sending it off. Or something.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: libranoelrose: I shouldn't have words for this, but a few come to mind.

I live in DC and I was on the National Mall for the 4th. Just based on the percentage of people who weren't wearing masks, I wouldn't be surprised if our numbers tick up in the next few weeks. People are racing back to beforetimes behavior before we're really ready for it.


When woiuld you consider us "ready for it"

/ covid damn near killed me, dont jump to assumptive conclusions, just contemplate the question.
 
