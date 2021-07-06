 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   No, you don't have the right to have sex with those students, teacher   (msn.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Carrie Cabri Witt, People Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Law, Rape, Crime, Criminal law  
•       •       •

1257 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 48 year old myself, I'd have sex with her.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 850x623]


Wrong thread.  DAMMIT!!!
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 850x623]

Wrong thread.  DAMMIT!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wanna hear the story about why "without a specified infirmity" was added to the consent law...but, then again, I suspect I'll be happier NOT knowing.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love the fact that the defence's argument was, essentially, that the law that was enacted precisely to make this sort of thing illegal should not be applied.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At the same time? And unless there's actually a law against teacher/student sexnannigans then whatever - they're over the arbitrary line society drew.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.
 
Publikwerks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.


No, she committed a crime. Now is the law just or fair? I dunno. The only reason I think anyone is on the fence with this is she's a women and the victims are boys. I mean, I know at their age, I would have done EXACTLY what they did. But they are still kids, and she is in a position of authority over them.

I mean, switch genders of everyone involved, and it gets alot less murky.
 
thisispete
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know loads of couples meet at work, but it's troublesome if it's a school. Worse if it's a mortuary.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"By the powers vested in me by the state of Alabama..."
 
Magnus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She thinks she's never been more ashamed of herself? She's not sure?

I guess she farked that one goat previously.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: I love the fact that the defence's argument was, essentially, that the law that was enacted precisely to make this sort of thing illegal should not be applied.


Listen, when you're an attorney whose client is super guilty you try for the hail Mary's.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, teacher, leave those kids alone
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: backhand.slap.of.reason: The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.

No, she committed a crime. Now is the law just or fair? I dunno. The only reason I think anyone is on the fence with this is she's a women and the victims are boys. I mean, I know at their age, I would have done EXACTLY what they did. But they are still kids, and she is in a position of authority over them.

I mean, switch genders of everyone involved, and it gets alot less murky.


putting her away for longer than people get put away for when they commit acts of violence or non consensual sex seems a bit ... heh.... stiff.

fine her, give her probation, ensure she never teaches again, should be enough. 10 years? why? who does that help?
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 850x623]

Wrong thread.  DAMMIT!!!


No, no. I'll allow it.
 
Publikwerks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Publikwerks: backhand.slap.of.reason: The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.

No, she committed a crime. Now is the law just or fair? I dunno. The only reason I think anyone is on the fence with this is she's a women and the victims are boys. I mean, I know at their age, I would have done EXACTLY what they did. But they are still kids, and she is in a position of authority over them.

I mean, switch genders of everyone involved, and it gets alot less murky.

putting her away for longer than people get put away for when they commit acts of violence or non consensual sex seems a bit ... heh.... stiff.

fine her, give her probation, ensure she never teaches again, should be enough. 10 years? why? who does that help?


I agree, it seems harsh for consensual sex with a almost adult.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal below the waist."
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Publikwerks: backhand.slap.of.reason: The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.

No, she committed a crime. Now is the law just or fair? I dunno. The only reason I think anyone is on the fence with this is she's a women and the victims are boys. I mean, I know at their age, I would have done EXACTLY what they did. But they are still kids, and she is in a position of authority over them.

I mean, switch genders of everyone involved, and it gets alot less murky.

putting her away for longer than people get put away for when they commit acts of violence or non consensual sex seems a bit ... heh.... stiff.

fine her, give her probation, ensure she never teaches again, should be enough. 10 years? why? who does that help?


Reading is hard.

"On Thursday, Carrie Cabri Witt received a 10-year sentence, the Decatur Daily, WAAY and WHNT report. However, Witt will only spend 18 months in state prison, followed by 18 months in a community corrections program. She will serve the remainder of her sentence on probation."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Publikwerks: backhand.slap.of.reason: The courts have ruled in favor of police officers and politicians that have said similar enhanced penalty statutes don't apply to them.  Funny they never say the same about qualified immunity.

I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation, but at the end of the day I just don't think a justice system as inconsistent and prone to manipulation by religious extremists as ours has any business telling people over the age of consent what they should be allowed to do with their reproductive bits.

No, she committed a crime. Now is the law just or fair? I dunno. The only reason I think anyone is on the fence with this is she's a women and the victims are boys. I mean, I know at their age, I would have done EXACTLY what they did. But they are still kids, and she is in a position of authority over them.

I mean, switch genders of everyone involved, and it gets alot less murky.

putting her away for longer than people get put away for when they commit acts of violence or non consensual sex seems a bit ... heh.... stiff.

fine her, give her probation, ensure she never teaches again, should be enough. 10 years? why? who does that help?


The prison-industrial complex and people who need two minutes of hate to soften their tears of impotent rage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's in the Constitution and I'm very passionate about it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After her arrest, Witt's attorneys argued that she had a constitutional right to have sex with the students. Under Alabama law, anyone over 16 without a specified infirmity is capable of consenting to sex.

And she wore gold fringed panties.

(Roy) Moore's Law
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tnpir: As a 48 year old myself, I'd have sex with her.


seconded.  although had she not been a teacher, she would've been fine doing what she did I'm sure the age of consent would allow it.

silly 'position of authority' BS.  She should've used the Trump defense "they just let you do it".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I don't believe she committed a crime.  She should be fired, and the students should be entitled to compensation,


I think the students already got compensation.
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: she is in a position of authority over them.


So she likes to be on top?
 
Avery614
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Publikwerks: she is in a position of authority over them.

So she likes to be on top?


James - laid lyrics
Youtube ffLdZN3ub0M
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alabama? Good thing Roy Moore isn't a judge anymore.

// Also, mildly surprised she didn't claim a religious exemption.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Magnus:

Iqt wasn't the first or Third farm animal that made made her more ashamed.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I understand that lawyers have to do their best to defend their clients, but "Her attorneys argued in court filings that state statutes which prohibit a school employee from having sex with a student are unconstitutional" is not an argument I'd want to make to a jury.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Witt pleaded guilty in March to one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19."
Emphasis mine.
So...what's with the very specific age? Not 18? Not 21?

Thoughts? (Or God forbid, actual knowledge about what you're talking about :)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's everyone just admit we have a double standard going here....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been having sex with a 10th grade English teacher over the past school year. I think everyone should try it at least once.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I've been having sex with a 10th grade English teacher over the past school year. I think everyone should try it at least once.


I mean not with mine, get your own.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: Reading is hard.

"On Thursday, Carrie Cabri Witt received a 10-year sentence, the Decatur Daily, WAAY and WHNT report. However, Witt will only spend 18 months in state prison, followed by 18 months in a community corrections program. She will serve the remainder of her sentence on probation."


hahaha!

yes. yes it is. reading is indeed very very hard. i thank you for your service. i'll get me coat.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: MythDragon: I've been having sex with a 10th grade English teacher over the past school year. I think everyone should try it at least once.

I mean not with mine, get your own.


Dammit!  I hate when someone recognizes they've left a loophole.
 
The5thElement
‘’ now  
So if it had been students at the cross town rival high school, it would have been ok I guess. They wouldn't have been her students.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.