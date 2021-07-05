 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   NJ racist dares black neighbor "come see me" during viral rant. The neighbor didn't, but 150 other people did   (inquirer.com) divider line
    Edward Cagney Mathews, Burlington County, New Jersey, Monday  
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I love the "I'm racist to everyone " defense.

But yeah the cops kept quiet until they had to do something as per usual...I hope more comes out of this than 4th degree bothering
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What you say drunk is what you think sober
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the fear that these folks have had for years, that they will f*ck around and then, without a bunch of folks behind them, they WILL find out.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "He said his slurs weren't meant to be racist and that he used the same language against white people. "Anybody that knows me know that I just talk like this," he said."

Yeah, I'm sure he calls all of his white friends "monkeys" and "n*****s" who need to learn the difference between America and Africa.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's just a white guy who's real sorry, aw shucks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews (balding man in center)"

Nice
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus, they even used his middle name.

He's in big trouble now!  Especially once they find all the bodies.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews (balding man in center)"

Nice


Came here to point this out.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been very, very drunk many, many times.

Not once have I called anyone a racial slur while drunk.

Kissed a couple dudes, sure, but never the racism.

Wait, what?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Karma is real.  Occasionally.  OK, rarely.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The level of privilege and confidence in it is pretty amazing. He really thought he could give his address out and nothing would happen.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mjjt: What you say drunk is what you think sober


In vino veritas.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just because its the Philly Eniquirer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nelson would also apply... HA HA!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh please put him in a holding cell with a dozen angry minorities. I so want him to open his mouth and get his ass kicked.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mjjt: What you say drunk is what you think sober


Yep, "in vino veritas".  Also another good case for a 7 iron to the cranium a few times.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Anybody that knows me know that I just talk like this," he said.

I mean, you see the problem, right? 150 people at your door see the problem. How do you not see it?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: Jesus, they even used his middle name.

He's in big trouble now!  Especially once they find all the bodies.


i'd be actually worried if his middle name was Wayne
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Joshudan: I love the "I'm racist to everyone " defense.

But yeah the cops kept quiet until they had to do something as per usual...I hope more comes out of this than 4th degree bothering


It's "equal-opportunity bigot: I hate everyone equally"! Get it right!

/joking.
//I don't hate everyone, I just hate people in general.
 
freetomato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 612x408]


Now THAT is a fine specimen of genetically superior manhood.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: "Anybody that knows me know that I just talk like this," he said.

I mean, you see the problem, right? 150 people at your door see the problem. How do you not see it?


My guess is he spent his entire life  living around white people and never understood that certain words when  used in the wrong context can be pretty hurtful.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure he won't have flaming bags of dog crap at his door every day until he moves.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This guy has allegedly been harassing people for years. One woman, who claimed to be a neighbor, recorded a man she says is him claiming that he sells drugs out of his condo and works with the local cops - presumably as an informant - and that's why they won't do anything about the complaints against him. It will be interesting to see if that's true.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bad man is bad
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjjt: What you say drunk is what you think sober


*flips over table and begins long incoherent rant about Canada and Taco Bell*
 
Reverborama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having grown up in NJ ( < 4 miles from Mt. Laurel), I really get sick of hearing insults about the place.  Then clowns like this come along.  And yeah, he isn't the only one like that I know.  The sad part is the only thing he might learn from this is to keep his mouth shut.  It won't change who he is one bit.
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live twenty minutes from here down Route 38 towards Pemberton. Was supposed to go to the ALDI last night about thirty seconds from where this took place, however the street leading up to the subdivision was blocked. Returned home and then watched some of this happen in real time from the r/newjersey subreddit and Facebook, it was wild to say the least. About to head into ALDI and there are still cop cars around.

This is in no way over.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Garden State: This guy has allegedly been harassing people for years. One woman, who claimed to be a neighbor, recorded a man she says is him claiming that he sells drugs out of his condo and works with the local cops - presumably as an informant - and that's why they won't do anything about the complaints against him. It will be interesting to see if that's true.


If so, seems like the perfect target to have an 'accident' during a 'drug deal gone bad'.
 
bawsoot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 612x408]


His mouth looks like a ventriloquist's dummies mouth.
 
virgo47
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New Jersey is Pennsylvania's swollen appendix.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's gonna be awesome to watch this dudes life get upended now. Maybe we're all really lucky he'll put the gun we all know he has in his mouth and pull the trigger.
 
eagles95
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if this guy was one of the fine Proud Boys walking through Center City over the weekend at midnight. The ones that Philly residents said oh hell no and chased out because they were about to go Philly fan on them.

link

If he wasn't there, he was damn sure cheering them on
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sadly he will probably walk if he has a halfway competent attorney. Unless NJ has some bizzare trespass laws, you have to be issued a trespass notice before you can be charged with criminal trespass. That and the fact that while its abhorrent, he can pretty much say anything he wants regarding a person's race. 
I suspect he will need to find a new place to live sooner than later, preferably outside the US.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnotherAussiefarker: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: "Anybody that knows me know that I just talk like this," he said.

I mean, you see the problem, right? 150 people at your door see the problem. How do you not see it?

My guess is he spent his entire life  living around white people and never understood that certain words when  used in the wrong context can be pretty hurtful.


Nah. I grew up in NJ around a bunch of white people who use racist slurs and nastiness and I figured out pretty quickly how shiatty that is. He understands just fine, he just didn't care until it bit him on the ass.

I was surprised to see this in Mt. Laurel. Not really normal for that there.
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
StaleCoffee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

virgo47: New Jersey is Pennsylvania's swollen appendix.


And I see the people who have never been to NJ but desperately want to appear funny on Fark by regurgitating stupid memes have arrived.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
