Plague rats are ~100× more likely to die from covid than the vaccinated
12
•       •       •

Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby knows children under 12 exist right
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They knew the risks. They chose not to get vaccinated. They knew what they were getting into. I say, let 'em die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


God knows what kind of lingering damage it's likely to leave behind, but it IS well established at this point that it's extremely unlikely to outright kill kids or young adults.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


Talk to the unvaccinated parents instead.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


Their sacrifice will be worth it to rid the planet of MAGA.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


Even children under 12 know to wear a mask.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


That's a very good point - the least likely to be vaccinated are the least vulnerable, so a comparison of groups with equal risk factors would probably mean you're about 1000 times less likely to die if you're vaccinated.
 
Japhy R
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


I'm not sure what you're getting at with that question. Care to expand a little?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right


That in no way alters or counters the headline.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Japhy R: moothemagiccow: subby knows children under 12 exist right

I'm not sure what you're getting at with that question. Care to expand a little?


It's been a thing for a week or two where if people react either with indifference or schadenfreude to the news that it's now predominantly magats getting killed by covid over their refusal to get the vaccines, the Concern squad pop in to go "OMG YOU WANT TO KILL KIDS UNDER 12!" because they haven't been cleared yet to get the shot(s).
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that number is down from 100% for 2020.
 
