(Atlas Obscura)   California is named after a griffin-riding, Black warrior queen. I know Merv was a big deal in the Golden State, but naming the place after this seems a bit excessive   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fun fact: My wife's uncle drew the gryphon
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Goddess Kali?

Are you shiatting me?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sudden rare Merv Griffin Trifecta in play
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Magats hate it with a passion.
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've lived here all my life and was probably in my 40's when I learned the naming convention here for many cities. Cities with male names, like San Francisco or San Diego, start with a San. Cities with female names, like Santa Barbara or Santa Monica, start with Santa. Duh. Felt kinda dumb when someone finally pointed it out to me.

The one I haven't quit figured out yet is Santa Cruz. Dudes name, but it starts with a Santa? Wtf? Cool town, either way.
 
cSquids
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phishrace: I've lived here all my life and was probably in my 40's when I learned the naming convention here for many cities. Cities with male names, like San Francisco or San Diego, start with a San. Cities with female names, like Santa Barbara or Santa Monica, start with Santa. Duh. Felt kinda dumb when someone finally pointed it out to me.

The one I haven't quit figured out yet is Santa Cruz. Dudes name, but it starts with a Santa? Wtf? Cool town, either way.


Cruz translates to cross, so means "Holy Cross"
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phishrace: I've lived here all my life and was probably in my 40's when I learned the naming convention here for many cities. Cities with male names, like San Francisco or San Diego, start with a San. Cities with female names, like Santa Barbara or Santa Monica, start with Santa. Duh. Felt kinda dumb when someone finally pointed it out to me.

The one I haven't quit figured out yet is Santa Cruz. Dudes name, but it starts with a Santa? Wtf? Cool town, either way.


It means "Holy Cross." The word (as opposed to the name) Cruz, is feminine in Spanish; "la cruz" instead of "el cruz".

/four years of Spanish in high school and a raving Latina fetish, and I still can't speak a farking word...
 
