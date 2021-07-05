 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   🎵 We're the ICU nurses that pump the ventilator down your throat 🎵 The Covid-19 ICU ward that's having to expand 🎵 Yes, the Delta variant puts the Spring in Springfield 🎵   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shame these dedicated professionals have to waste their time on magats.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pratchett and Death said it best

'What if she cuts herself?'
THAT WILL BE AN IMPORTANT LESSON.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People have started to get a little chatty towards me while i wear my mask. Im just staying in practice for the next round.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
....Fine, I'll do it....

"Which state?"

/ Yes, I know you can figure it out with one hyperlink click
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark them, I got my shot.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ....Fine, I'll do it....

"Which state?"

/ Yes, I know you can figure it out with one hyperlink click


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, Fark deleted a comment and response based on factual information. This thread (10 comments) is missing 3 comments.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got vaccinated so at least I am trying to do my part.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nobody can reopen now, regardless of if they are vaccinated. It' too early, and the Delta Plus variant is stalking, and...as always...we don't have a straight answer about what kind of permanent damage come with moderate and mild cases of Covid in vaccinted people. Mild cases still result in organ damage, so we need to know what vaccines do before we can reopen.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My dad died in that hospital about twenty years ago.  Other than that, got nothin'.

/Oh yeah, so did John Gotti
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gov. Parson was trying to make it illegal for local officials to protect the public from COVID.. and asking Biden for help..

I got my 2nd dose of Pfizer at the end of April, and wore my masks for nearly 2 more months after that.  I'd rather not go back to them, but Springfield here is just two hours away.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in January we had four dedicated COVID units in my hospital, with $500 shift contract bonuses for RNs. Now it's just the one unit ($300 bonus still) but considering Springfield/Branson is a top vacation spot for our region I guarantee this is why our numbers (Sedgwick Co, KS) are higher than KCMO/KCKS. It's only a matter of time before it's back to January numbers. It devastates me that I vacationed there 8 weeks ago and saw the flippant attitude these assholes had towards it all. They politicized this, and we cannot gain control of it because of that.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But mah immune systum.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

physt: Shame these dedicated professionals have to waste their time on magats.


As an ER nurse myself:. We will do everything we can to save you.  Everything.

We just won't have sympathy for you if you chose to not be vaccinated.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alphax: Gov. Parson was trying to make it illegal for local officials to protect the public from COVID.. and asking Biden for help..

I got my 2nd dose of Pfizer at the end of April, and wore my masks for nearly 2 more months after that.  I'd rather not go back to them, but Springfield here is just two hours away.


Three hours.  213 miles.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My rampant and shameless MAGAt extended family -- on both sides -- in Indiana and Texas have not contracted COVID, as far as I know, but I wonder...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a waste of effort but the whole "just deserts" thing feels so meaningless when it didn't put Donald Trump in the ground
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: As an ER nurse myself:. We will do everything we can to save you.  Everything.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

// i know, EMTALA
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're a RT, call us.

Not getting vaccinated is dumb but I was under the impression that we shouldn't even allude to that term anymore.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With a handful of important exceptions, virtually the only people hospitalized for covid at this point are the willfully, malignantly farking stupid.

Time to stop shielding them from the consequences of their willful, malignant stupidity: No more "no medical bills for covid" unless you are (a) vaccinated (b) too young to be vaccinated or (c) have a verifiable medical reason to not be vaccinated.

I have gone from not exactly sympathetic, to not sympathetic, to actively anti-sympathetic. I don't want to spend the remaining good years of life trying to duck this farking virus because these goddamn plague rats refuse to take even the most BASIC steps to stamp it out.

/We have no-mask-mandate virtual normality back here
//70% vaccinated, 2x10^-5 cases/person/day
///I give it 3 weeks
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: If you're a RT, call us.

Not getting vaccinated is dumb but I was under the impression that we shouldn't even allude to that term anymore.


Oh you.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: The more you eat the more you fart: As an ER nurse myself:. We will do everything we can to save you.  Everything.

[i.imgur.com image 600x315]
// i know, EMTALA


Because that's why I'm there.  I've been doing this job for nearly 20 years because I want to save lives.

It's what I do.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: With a handful of important exceptions, virtually the only people hospitalized for covid at this point are the willfully, malignantly farking stupid.

Time to stop shielding them from the consequences of their willful, malignant stupidity: No more "no medical bills for covid" unless you are (a) vaccinated (b) too young to be vaccinated or (c) have a verifiable medical reason to not be vaccinated.

I have gone from not exactly sympathetic, to not sympathetic, to actively anti-sympathetic. I don't want to spend the remaining good years of life trying to duck this farking virus because these goddamn plague rats refuse to take even the most BASIC steps to stamp it out.

/We have no-mask-mandate virtual normality back here
//70% vaccinated, 2x10^-5 cases/person/day
///I give it 3 weeks


I disagree. What happens to essential workers with breakthrough cases of severe covid? Senior citizens with breakthrough cases? What do they do?  Declare bankruptcy?

Every American deserves universal healthcare. Even the Trumpers.
/MO still doesn't look like the January winter surge.. yet..
 
