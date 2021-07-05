 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Woman convicted of trying to drive over people at her ex's funeral is also charged with defacing Jesus   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Barbra Streisand, Blair Rebecca Whitten, funeral of her ex-boyfriendColin MacDonald, ex-boyfriend's funeral, Fargo City Prosecutor's Office, statue of Jesus  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like he dodged a bullet...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This woman is not nearly hot enough to be that crazy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That has to be the worst thing to happen to Jesus.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Whitten is the person who spray-painted black the face of a statue of Jesus at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fargo in the early morning of April 17."

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/05/ex-gir​l​friend-ran-over-graves-at-lover-funera​l-sprayed-jesus-statue-14878739/
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
before this article I couldn't imagine being this afraid of having the best secks of my life.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: "Whitten is the person who spray-painted black the face of a statue of Jesus at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fargo in the early morning of April 17."

[Fark user image image 644x362]

https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/05/ex-girl​friend-ran-over-graves-at-lover-funera​l-sprayed-jesus-statue-14878739/


Jesus is soooo canceled.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: "Whitten is the person who spray-painted black the face of a statue of Jesus at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fargo in the early morning of April 17."

[Fark user image image 644x362]

https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/05/ex-girl​friend-ran-over-graves-at-lover-funera​l-sprayed-jesus-statue-14878739/


A little overzealous on the color, but she's technically correct.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "The alleged motive behind the incident remains unclear."

Having known my share of people like her, there is no deep motive for the defacement.  It's merely a combination of boredom, attention-seeking, and a desire to upset others for her own enjoyment.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says she attempted to run over people, but if she drove across graves, she technically succeeded.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally want to help her in any way I can and make friends with her and hopefully more.
Because I need a girlfriend who will in fact run over people morning my death
.
Relationship goals ladies and gentlemen
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I literally want to help her in any way I can and make friends with her and hopefully more.
Because I need a girlfriend who will in fact run over people morning my death
.
Relationship goals ladies and gentlemen


The morning of your death? You waste no time.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I literally want to help her in any way I can and make friends with her and hopefully more.
Because I need a girlfriend who will in fact run over people morning my death
.
Relationship goals ladies and gentlemen


Dude, one tear drop facial tattoo is my limit. Best of luck to you!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: people morning my death


I'd even go as far to say that they could mid-afternoon that shiat. Hell, even wait a day, do it on your own time. It's not like I'm around to see it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sweet goatee tattoo.

am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: waxbeans: I literally want to help her in any way I can and make friends with her and hopefully more.
Because I need a girlfriend who will in fact run over people morning my death
.
Relationship goals ladies and gentlemen

Dude, one tear drop facial tattoo is my limit. Best of luck to you!


No. She reminds me of
Mesquita
From
Freeway
Fark user imageView Full Size

Completely love this character.
It made me follow this actress's career
This lady so reminds me of this movie character.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

prince of peas: [Fark user image image 850x823]


Praise Jolson!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wasn't there something about people with neck tattoos costing taxes?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that triangle the yield limit or the upvote marker?
 
Burra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Burra: [Fark user image image 320x240]


😁
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Whitten is the person who spray-painted black the face of a statue of Jesus at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fargo in the early morning of April 17."

[Fark user image 644x362]

https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/05/ex-girl​friend-ran-over-graves-at-lover-funera​l-sprayed-jesus-statue-14878739/


Sprays the Lord. Hallelujah.
 
