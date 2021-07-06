 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Meanwhile, here is Dr. Moreau's latest breakthrough. Also announces coming collaboration in Romania with colleague Dr. Frederick Fronkensteen to come up with something that can perform "Puttin' on the Ritz"   (jpost.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Organ transplant, Immune system, hybrid organ, blood vessels, team of Israeli researchers, Dr. Shahar Cohen of Beilinson Hospital, acute rejections, shortage oftransplantorgans  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
needs a little added bear, and Al Gore's nightmare will be complete
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's "Froadrick"
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is a little unkosher about that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.


Or "George". George is good.
 
aremmes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta


Cops are people too.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta


Well he tried a crab first but it kept growing little tiny claws
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: iheartscotch: Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.

Or "George". George is good.


I realize that THAT is a joke but, if we are talking about Mary Shelley's book, Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature because it is referred to as such in the book AND ONLY as such.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta


Are you going to eat them? If not it's fine

/IANAR
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once they figure out how to also do bear organs, we're doomed.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

It's a Pigman!
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is essentially the premise of one of my favorite Cronenberg films...

classic-horror.comView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Frau Blücher!
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: Frau Blücher!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cakeman: Something is a little unkosher about that.


That's what my headline submission said.

/Same URL
/But without the  Facebook Tracking Bug
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it like farm to table only with the middle man left out ?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it works and it saves lives then I don't see any problem.
 
janzee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: lizaardvark: iheartscotch: Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.

Or "George". George is good.

I realize that THAT is a joke but, if we are talking about Mary Shelley's book, Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature because it is referred to as such in the book AND ONLY as such.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cakeman: Something is a little unkosher about that.


Pikuach  nefesh - saving a life would make it kosher. And even if it isn't saving a life you are transplanting the organ, not eating it.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.


He said "I ought to be Adam."
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta


Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Enh, we already have a hidden army of pig-heart-valve humans. This will just add to their ranks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
human placenta cells

Unless these scientists are hanging out with OB/GYN doctors 24/7 they might have to resort to collecting placenta cells at clinics performing the debils work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are these scientists mad?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
I've never understood the taboos regarding incest from a book alleging all humans and later all animals were sprought from a single mating pair.  Which is it, big G?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: anuran: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 600x512]I've never understood the taboos regarding incest from a book alleging all humans and later all animals were sprought from a single mating pair.  Which is it, big G?


If that picture is accurate then lions should be extinct.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So for recipients eating bacon becomes cannibalism?

Most farkers would rather die.

/support the BLT community
 
alice_600
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.


I had a co worker who had a pig valve put in like 15 years ago. He got 10 years before he had to have a new one implanted. I felt sorry for him he worked retail and had a ton of heart problems.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get to use the weirdest texts I've ever gotten from my aunt? Twice in one day?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burra
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dr Frankenstein is the monster for abandoning, essentially, a child (his creation) because he (Dr. Frankenstein) thought that it was ugly.

Dr. Frankenstein's creation should be referred to as The Creature.



Tell that to all the damn Gargoyles...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Are you going to eat them? If not it's fine

/IANAR


So using a pig-snout or meat-lovers' pizza for...other purposes...is okay?

/asking for a חבר
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anuran: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.


Thank you. I couldnt really find any specific information on the subject and I was curious to see how the whole unclean animal moral issue was addressed. Especially since these rules were written before even the concept of such a practice was possible.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: anuran: frankb00th: Interesting that it should be, of all animals, a pig.
Wouldnt that create a religious issue of some sort?
Dnrta

Nope. First,you aren't eating it. Second it saves a long de,so outside of murder, incest, and idolatry it's all good.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 600x512]I've never understood the taboos regarding incest from a book alleging all humans and later all animals were sprought from a single mating pair.  Which is it, big G?


Maybe they all felt really guilty after.
 
