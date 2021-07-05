 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Performative Patriotism   (twitter.com)
41
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Ohio.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope they took out the blanket insurance policy.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think my favorite part were the idiots running back to the explosion. It's like they were formally trying to accept a Darwin Award
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio... oh you backwards shiathole you.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I think my favorite part were the idiots running back to the explosion. It's like they were formally trying to accept a Darwin Award


The one who ran back at :31 came back out with a child in his arms.  Him I understand.  The others not so much.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's average American intelligence, keep that in mind.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think they're getting their truck deposit back.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LIGAFF: I don't think they're getting their truck deposit back.


I'm guessing U-Haul's contract says you have to explicitly tell them you are carrying hazardous materials.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, so much for the deposit on that rental.
I'd love to hear them try to explain to the U-Haul folks why their truck disintegrated
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they lighting them off directly out of the back of the truck?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Toledo War finally went hot. Michigan will pay for their treachery.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they turned their neighborhood into a war zone.

I also think it's time to retire that metaphor.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And naturally, it was teenagers:

https://nypost.com/2021/07/05/four-hu​r​t-after-teens-toss-lit-incendiaries-at​-truck-full-of-fireworks/
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caution: emits showers of sparks
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cephus, you done bought a truck. 'Grats!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Man you guys are getting slow.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: [i.pinimg.com image 600x294]
Man you guys are getting slow.


Nah.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd expect nothing less from a country of f*cking idiots.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Light fuse

Get away
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many electoral college votes does Ohio have again?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mothafarkin' bootleg fireworks shiat!!
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Best finale ever!
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
oooooooooooooh, aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah
 
Iczer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People shooting off fireworks in Toledo, OH turned their neighborhood into a war zone when their performative patriotism (or just stupidity), turned their neighborhood into a war zone after the U-Haul truck they rented exploded with the fireworks inside.

Is it war zone yet?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mark Twain was onto something when he believed teenagers should be kept in barrels and fed through the bunghole.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Anybody want to watch an amateur fireworks show from waaaay up close?"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't let the cops have all the fun.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lets hope nobody was in the truck or else their funeral will be lit
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

somedude210: Welp, so much for the deposit on that rental.
I'd love to hear them try to explain to the U-Haul folks why their truck disintegrated


The same way Mohammed Salameh tried to get his Ryder Truck deposit back in 1993?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mark Twain was onto something when he believed teenagers should be kept in barrels and fed through the bunghole.


-
...fed through the bunghole.

Well, that's gotta be a euphemism for something both fun and likely illegal in several southern states.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'd expect nothing less from a country of f*cking idiots.


This wasn't Australia you dense cabbage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now that's a memorable fireworks display.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I read on another site that some kid unaffiliated with the main group threw a homemade device into the truck.. But who knows?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That looked awesome.  Glad I didn't give my card for that or have property anywhere near there but if folks are going to do something that staggeringly stupid then I'm happy to watch from a safe distance.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought the person filming did pretty good considering.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Given the porch where the video was taken was already covered in broken glass I'd say the neighborhood was already a war zone
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I think my favorite part were the idiots running back to the explosion. It's like they were formally trying to accept a Darwin Award

The one who ran back at :31 came back out with a child in his arms.  Him I understand.  The others not so much.


4 people were hurt, they were all going to get them. And it wasn't an accident.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.c​o​m/2021/07/05/four-hurt-after-teens-tos​s-lit-incendiaries-at-truck-full-of-fi​reworks/amp/
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: Gyrfalcon: Mark Twain was onto something when he believed teenagers should be kept in barrels and fed through the bunghole.

-
...fed through the bunghole.

Well, that's gotta be a euphemism for something both fun and likely illegal in several southern states.


Rule 34 subsection J
There's probably Japanese porn of it but they blur out the bunghole.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It'll buff right out.
 
