(CNBC)   Choose your words carefully, unless you're submitting a headline
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are you obtuse?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You subby screw, you tell don't me do to what!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those phrases can be useful. What's pretentious about them?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 No mention of revert back? Boo!!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of these phrases might be inexact, but are quite properly used for emphasis. Lots of punchy colloquial expressions work perfectly well in conversation or casual writing, even if they would be out of place in literature or academic essays. Context is everything.
In other words, dumb article is dumb.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dv-ous: You subby screw, you tell don't me do to what!


King illegal forest to pig wild kill in it a is!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many of those work.

"Postpone until later" means you don't know how long to postpone so you're saying "We'll wait until some point in the future, but I don't know when that is right now" in lesserfewer words.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I tend to postpone until before and it is working OK.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Those phrases can be useful. What's pretentious about them?



that list was fairly lame.  or is that fair lame.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
24. -wise
This is another example of adding something that isn't necessary. People add the suffix "-wise" onto words to make them have more portent and more weight. But it can sound pretty ridiculous. In other words, you actually sound a lot worse, grammar-wise, if you tack on this unnecessary suffix!

Unless you're telling someone how to turn something.
You can't just say "Turn it clock." or "Turn it counter-clock."
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Those phrases can be useful. What's pretentious about them?


That's a very unique position.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Supposably its a mute point, but I could care less irregardless.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boudyro: make me some tea: Those phrases can be useful. What's pretentious about them?

That's a very unique position.


There's never a "shoot on sight" button when you need one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. Kiss my grits.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about "fark" and "you?" Can I use those?
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

allears: Some of these phrases might be inexact, but are quite properly used for emphasis. Lots of punchy colloquial expressions work perfectly well in conversation or casual writing, even if they would be out of place in literature or academic essays. Context is everything.
In other words, dumb article is dumb.


No. While the list is low hanging fruit. The examples cited are all valid.

I purge them from the written word every week. Especially if I'm editing something that came from the cops. Several of those phrases are so prevalent in and distinct to that culture we call it "translating it from cop-talk".

Those phrases are the tools of exaggerators and people trying to "talk smart" rather than communicate clearly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"estimated at about"

My old boss used to say "It's directionally correct"


/directionally correct is the best kind of correct
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In my opinion, this is stupid. I was in the process of telling you how I really feel but I will postpone that until later.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somehow I managed to avoid these in my diss. Yet it is still pretentious; in fact, its purpose--or one of its purposes--was to impress exactly five people.

I'd argue that deep in the well of epistemological crisis that is our past half decade, "actual fact" is a non-tautological phrase. We are in a spot, historically, where we must distinguish between (actual) facts and those things which masquerade as such.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I realize that they're just trying to get people to stop using superfluous phrases redundantly, but no matter how much I love grammar, after the point of hiring (in the technology world) nobody cared about mine as long as I was clear.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I keep reading all these recipes that tell me to preheat the oven.  It already is!  When the fark am I supposed to heat the oven?
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That article was possibly the most pretentious thing I've ever read
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Supposably its a mute point, but I could care less irregardless.


Apropos mute points we dare not speak.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lifeless: I keep reading all these recipes that tell me to preheat the oven.  It already is!  When the fark am I supposed to heat the oven?


That one never bothered me. The "pre-" is relative to the placing of food in the oven.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Supposably its a mute point, but I could care less irregardless.


This right here don't be like it is, but it do. It do.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oops, there is one exception to my previous statement.

"In my opinion" is not an attempt at pomposity. It's a weasel phrase people hide behind because they are scared to say plainly what they mean. In New Jersey they wouldn't use it. Instead opting for "No disrespect, but . . ." right before they call your mother a coont.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Appraisers on Antiques Roadshow do #9 quite very often , never bothered me or seemed pretentious.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While often redundant these are perfectly cromulent examples of modern phraseology given the context. If you'll excuse me now, I need to go to the ATM machine, wherein I will use my PIN number to access my account.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Searching for survivors in the flattened Florida condo.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Avoid redundancy, repeating, yourself. Got it.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"High level overview" has always bothered me. "Kick it into touch" for postpone or table is pretty great, though.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Avoid redundancy, repeating, yourself. Got it.


Damn redundant comma. Not sure if that make the last comment better or worse....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong with a little padding around written or spoken words.

Communication is as much melody as it is beat.
 
lithven
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Phew.  I was worried they were going to tell me to stop turning adjectives into verbs or something.  For example: "The fluid was inerted by adding ..."

No joke, I do that all the time to many different adjectives but then so do most other people I work with.  I'm pretty sure our English teachers would hate us for it.
 
No Catchy Nickname [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
8. end result/final outcome
A result is at the end of something. You don't need to distinguish it from a beginning result or a middle result since there are no such things.
Same idea with "final outcome": Outcome means the way something turns out; it's already final without adding the word.

The way I'm reading this is that the outcome for all medical procedures is death, so I'm never going to see a doctor again!

Me: what sort of outcome can expect after this surgery?
Doc: Well, there's death, death, or death!
Me: Can I get a second opinion?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driver: 24. -wise
This is another example of adding something that isn't necessary. People add the suffix "-wise" onto words to make them have more portent and more weight. But it can sound pretty ridiculous. In other words, you actually sound a lot worse, grammar-wise, if you tack on this unnecessary suffix!

Unless you're telling someone how to turn something.
You can't just say "Turn it clock." or "Turn it counter-clock."


So if someone says something cleverly sarcastic in a meeting, I shouldn't comment on their crack?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: 8. end result/final outcome
A result is at the end of something. You don't need to distinguish it from a beginning result or a middle result since there are no such things.
Same idea with "final outcome": Outcome means the way something turns out; it's already final without adding the word.

The way I'm reading this is that the outcome for all medical procedures is death, so I'm never going to see a doctor again!

Me: what sort of outcome can expect after this surgery?
Doc: Well, there's death, death, or death!
Me: Can I get a second opinion?


Try the death, death, eggs, bacon, and death. That's not got much death in it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheReject: While often redundant these are perfectly cromulent examples of modern phraseology given the context. If you'll excuse me now, I need to go to the ATM machine, wherein I will use my PIN number to access my account.


Your IRA account?
 
