(Bring Me the News)   Man jumps into lake to retrieve bobber, becomes sinker   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
25
679 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)



goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every season I get a fancy new musky lure.  $40


It's gone to the bottom before the end of the first day. I don't jump in.  I just give it up as an offering.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, as the British say, that's a floater
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Water temp is 70.
Bad swimmer or drunk swimmer?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait, off a dock?, not in the middle of a lake?,a bobber?, ?????????
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you can swim you don't go in the dawn water. If you can swim there should be no reason to drown in a lake!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude, it was a bobber. Let it go.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Weird. Either he couldn't swim at all, in which case why jump in over a bobber? Or maybe the dock was near some culvert or drain and he got sucked in. Still, bobber.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pinner: Water temp is 70.
Bad swimmer or drunk swimmer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's nothing in the article that corroborates that it was the reason the guy was in the water.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
my maternal grandfather died a way similar.  his friend fell in the water and he jumped in to rescue his friend.  both drowned.

my mom wasn't born until four months later.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: If you can swim you don't go in the dawn water. If you can swim there should be no reason to drown in a lake!


If you hit a thermocline, you can get hypothermia in an astonishingly short period of time.

If you are drunk, you can sink like a rock in about three feet of water.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I suppose someone witnessed this or they are guessing he was going after a bobber.
 
get real
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Duh, it was Bob
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pinner: Water temp is 70.
Bad swimmer or drunk swimmer?


I feel like a shiatload of people are drowning this year. Are they just not usually reported in the news?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dude, the bobber can save itself. It's not bobbing in distress, it's just doing its thing.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: my maternal grandfather died a way similar.  his friend fell in the water and he jumped in to rescue his friend.  both drowned.

my mom wasn't born until four months later.


How is bobber formed?
 
acouvis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Story forgot to mention if they recovered the bobber.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pinner: Water temp is 70.
Bad swimmer or drunk swimmer?


Or someone forced his head under water until the bubbles stopped coming up and this is the story they came up with
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.redd.it image 640x480]


Probably. Though I'm not sure it was completely dark by then.

Article has a lot of links to people drowning, including one guy who drowned while wearing a life jacket.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People really shouldn't fish and drink, it's dangerous.
They should stick to drinking in safer environments, such as when hunting.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seattle news has been hammering about wearing life vests, and the town has an ordance that'll cost ya $250 if yer in or on the water without it. They also have patrolmen gleefully writing tickets to people on inner tubes
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Thank You Black Jesus!: my maternal grandfather died a way similar.  his friend fell in the water and he jumped in to rescue his friend.  both drowned.

my mom wasn't born until four months later.

How is bobber formed?


i really really really really really shouldn't have laughed at that
 
jsmilky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Weird. Either he couldn't swim at all, in which case why jump in over a bobber? Or maybe the dock was near some culvert or drain and he got sucked in. Still, bobber.


Delta P
Youtube AEtbFm_CjE0
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean i get it. I have a favorite bobber, too. $1.99. It weighs few ounces more than other bobbers. The added weight means i can cast out further.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Diving in for $1.99 bobber, though? Not happening. Definitely not now. Finally put my pier in this year. Shorter than i wanted it to be. But when you step from water waist high to shoulder height, waders taking on water, sinking into muck that was sucking me further down, big nope. If i wasn't holding on to one of the poles of my pier, i didn't know if I was gonna make it out...

Yeah that is gonna be fun to disassemble.

/fine fine.... /CSB
 
