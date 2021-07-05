 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   You could run from New York City to Boston, and still not burn enough calories to wipe out all that Joey Chestnut consumed yesterday   (click2houston.com) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, days worth of calories, average weight, hot dog, Mile, Takeru Kobayashi, Triathlon, rough estimates  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2021 at 8:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or I could puke it up, just like he did.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the couch method works too, it just takes longer, and you can't eat anything else for two weeks.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.


Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.


something I'm not sure I wanted to know ,but I am glad now that I do.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.

something I'm not sure I wanted to know ,but I am glad now that I do.


The origin of feces.
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never mentioned: the epic shiats the competitors likely to have.

I remember pooping out a partially intact ring of onion.  Just imagine, 72 hot dogs, partially, if at all, chewed.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like to see the turd.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zjoik: Never mentioned: the epic shiats the competitors likely to have.

I remember pooping out a partially intact ring of onion.  Just imagine, 72 hot dogs, partially, if at all, chewed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Duh sorry...you never heard of panzerottis....2 fer 1,.....there is reason you never hear of 'all you can eat panzerotti' contests, they along same lines as russian vodka contests.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zjoik: Never mentioned: the epic shiats the competitors likely to have.

I remember pooping out a partially intact ring of onion.  Just imagine, 72 hot dogs, partially, if at all, chewed.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


They're probably mostly still good
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.


I saw a documentary on the world of competitive eating once. The guy who held the jalapeno record said he didn't puke it up the first time and it took him three days to drive an eight hour trip because of the constant oil on the anus and subsequent diarrhea. From that point on, he always puked them afterwards.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just sign up for the Death Valley ultramarathon. 135 miles of heat and pain.

That ought to burn quite a few calories.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a mental illness contest.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

imauniter: I'd like to see the turd.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I absolutely could not run from NYC to Boston.  No farking way.  I'd be lucky if I could run a single block these days.  The short way.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Consumed 23000 calories in 10 minutes and puked up 23000 calories in 4 minutes or less.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abox: It's a mental illness contest.


You can win money and it's more fun than most sports.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Joey Chestnut? Is that like Nutella? Sorry, misread the headline.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Joey Chestnut? Is that like Nutella? Sorry, misread the headline.


He's the Paulie Walnuts of competitive eating.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.


Do they now? Seems to me eating 20 000+ calories in 10 minutes would probably kill ya if you didnt puke it out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.


How?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.

Do they now? Seems to me eating 20 000+ calories in 10 minutes would probably kill ya if you didnt puke it out.


It doesn't stay in long enough to digest all of that.

If you eat copious amounts in one sitting your body accelerates the egress
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neongoats: If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.

How?


Colon Blow - SNL
Youtube Ku42Iszh9KM
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Matt Stonie, another one of those guys who hovers in the same circles as Joey Chestnut, seems to think there's a limit to how many calories the body will extract from the stuff he eats before it makes its way out, one way or the other. I suspect he's a puker; I've watched him do things like eat a dozen large pizzas on his Youtube channel and he's a skinny little mofo.

On the other hand, I've also seen a 4'10", 88lb. girl eat a 4.5lb steak and a baked potato (and about a quart of margarita, which wasn't even part of the challenge) in an hour and NOT puke, so who the hell knows. Some people are just lucky I guess.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: Matt Stonie, another one of those guys who hovers in the same circles as Joey Chestnut, seems to think there's a limit to how many calories the body will extract from the stuff he eats before it makes its way out, one way or the other. I suspect he's a puker; I've watched him do things like eat a dozen large pizzas on his Youtube channel and he's a skinny little mofo.

On the other hand, I've also seen a 4'10", 88lb. girl eat a 4.5lb steak and a baked potato (and about a quart of margarita, which wasn't even part of the challenge) in an hour and NOT puke, so who the hell knows. Some people are just lucky I guess.


You can train your gut to hold things. look up tarare if you wanna be horrified
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.


Ow.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can absorb about 350 calories an hour, tops, and that's using the kinds of specialized carbohydrate mixes balanced to maximize exactly that number consumed by people doing things like professional-level competitive cycling.  When you're not active the number is lower than that, but might as well take the high mark for the purposes of the arithmetic.

Food spends an absolute maximum of 8 hours in the small intestine/stomach and an average a bit short of seven-ish.

This means that the maximum number of calories that you can get from a single meal that's as maximized for calorie absorption as reasonably possible, basically a mash of various carbohydrates eaten while you engage in aerobic exercise that maximizes blood flow to the small intestine, is around 3000.

Hot dogs are, notably, protein-heavy, which doesn't mean they're healthy but means that all of the numbers here are much, much lower.  Like... so much lower that one of the most common weight-loss diets (like, real diets a doctor might put you on, not fad diet bullshiat from a "doctor" you saw on a video casette or youtube channel) recommend substituting calories from protein for calories from other sources as one of the first steps.

22,800 calories is what you would get if you put what went into his mouth into a bomb calorimeter and set it on fire to estimate the chemical energy recoverable from all those dogs, but the actual number of calories he consumed is around a thousand to fifteen hundred or so-- if that fast consumption of a single meal was the only thing he ate that day he'd potentially be losing weight.  Note also that he's not particularly chubby, despite consuming this much being a physical feat he would have necessarily needed to practice repeatedly.

If humans could just consume as many calories as they wanted in one sitting and then burn them off over as long a period as they liked, human history would be dramatically different, in that, like... governments wouldn't exist because there'd be no need of them and crime and conflict would be super farking rare.

// note: again, getting all of those 3000 maximum calories from one meal from hot dogs would still be super farking unhealthy for other reasons.  Also should note that I'm rolling with the hypothetical TFA poses where it's all actually swallowed instead of removed with induced vomiting, which other posters seem to think is standard.
 
jst3p
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate to go all "stop liking what I don't like" but I can't think of many things that disgust me more than competitive eating contests in a world where some people are literally starving to death.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.


Thank you. I appreciate the mental depiction of what they are doing on a toilet. Or rather to a toilet.
 
neongoats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neongoats: If you think he is going to absorb all those calories you're nuts.

90% of that will be shoved through his colon undigested.

How?


peristalsis
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

casual disregard: OptionC: Spectrum: Or I could puke it up, just like he did.

Wrong end.  Competitive eaters push it through the normal direction, just way faster than anyone would want to.

Thank you. I appreciate the mental depiction of what they are doing on a toilet. Or rather to a toilet.


I wonder if they rent a ports potty, or if the *ahem* intact excess is given to a feed lot
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: 22,800 calories is what you would get if you put what went into his mouth into a bomb calorimeter and set it on fire to estimate the chemical energy recoverable from all those dogs


Homer Watches Teacher Burn Donut
Youtube FtUKUUKvXUw
 
exqqqme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just want to say....Wow.

Not just because this human being displays an epic amount of questionable judgement every year during his test of intestinal fortitude. But also because a large number of Farkers have displayed here an abundant, possibly proprietary, and frankly, disturbing familiarity of competitive eating.

And just when you think you know a bunch of internet strangers...
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jim_Callahan: You can absorb about 350 calories an hour, tops, and that's using the kinds of specialized carbohydrate mixes balanced to maximize exactly that number consumed by people doing things like professional-level competitive cycling.  When you're not active the number is lower than that, but might as well take the high mark for the purposes of the arithmetic.

Food spends an absolute maximum of 8 hours in the small intestine/stomach and an average a bit short of seven-ish.

This means that the maximum number of calories that you can get from a single meal that's as maximized for calorie absorption as reasonably possible, basically a mash of various carbohydrates eaten while you engage in aerobic exercise that maximizes blood flow to the small intestine, is around 3000.

Hot dogs are, notably, protein-heavy, which doesn't mean they're healthy but means that all of the numbers here are much, much lower.  Like... so much lower that one of the most common weight-loss diets (like, real diets a doctor might put you on, not fad diet bullshiat from a "doctor" you saw on a video casette or youtube channel) recommend substituting calories from protein for calories from other sources as one of the first steps.

22,800 calories is what you would get if you put what went into his mouth into a bomb calorimeter and set it on fire to estimate the chemical energy recoverable from all those dogs, but the actual number of calories he consumed is around a thousand to fifteen hundred or so-- if that fast consumption of a single meal was the only thing he ate that day he'd potentially be losing weight.  Note also that he's not particularly chubby, despite consuming this much being a physical feat he would have necessarily needed to practice repeatedly.

If humans could just consume as many calories as they wanted in one sitting and then burn them off over as long a period as they liked, human history would be dramatically different, in that, like... governments wouldn't exist because there'd b ...


Interesting. I wonder what the numbers are like for bukake
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.