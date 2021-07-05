 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Updated score from Pinetree Country Club: 3 under   (ajc.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, metro Atlanta country club, Georgia, Gentlemen's club, Cobb County, Georgia, Kennesaw  
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's cheerful.

And where is this psycho now?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was mentioned in the previous thread. Curious. Was he planning on dumping the bodies at the golf course?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well that's cheerful.

And where is this psycho now?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


At large.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well that's cheerful.

And where is this psycho now?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Night putting?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was able to get away, so he's got that going for him, which is nice
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well that's cheerful.

And where is this psycho now?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At large.


I like to think the killer is an undersized fortune teller.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark ready headline shows it was a long-range shot: https://www.wlwt.com/article/pr​o-golfe​r-shot-dead-on-georgia-golf-course-fro​m-cincinnati/36929900#
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hay. At least our rights aren't being infringed.
Merica.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the gunman was probably upset about the lack of syrup at the brunch waffle station...
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the sniper says...hang on, I think I can save you $10,000.

//that's the punchline of one of my favorite jokes.
 
tennyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Par for the course. American courses, at least.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FORE!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take a Mulligan
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: FORE!


No, three.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: FORE!


FIVE!
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well that's cheerful.

And where is this psycho now?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


He's going home.
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Suspect pictured.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, no update?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suspect we're about to enter sudden death.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I took the liberty of purchasing this for you subby. Ready for immediate boarding.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
