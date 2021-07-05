 Skip to content
(CNBC)   One dead after Adventureland Raging River gets a little too authentic   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Altoona, Iowa, Roller coaster, Iowa amusement park, popular boat ride, Amusement park, Adventureland Park, Des Moines, Iowa, Zamperla  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God is this the same place where this happened before and the person was basically ground between gears?

Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just checking in, y'all.  Let me know if I can help.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This happened at a park we attended nearly every weekend over the summers in HS. We didn't know the victim, but it was terrible.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would have been more worried about the Tornado.
An OLD wooden rollercoaster.

Tornado front seat on-ride HD POV Adventureland, Iowa
Youtube IBuG8U9ASr0
 
Svingen999 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freddyV: I would have been more worried about the Tornado.
An OLD wooden rollercoaster.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IBuG8U9A​Sr0]


Mercifully, the Tornado has been dismantled.
 
robbrie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surprised the incident wasn't at the current version of Action Park (NJ).
 
Svingen999 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Svingen999: freddyV: I would have been more worried about the Tornado.
An OLD wooden rollercoaster.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IBuG8U9A​Sr0]

Mercifully, the Tornado has been dismantled.


Scratch that.  It caught fire but is still standing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In June 2016, seasonal employee Steve Booher, 68, and another worker helping riders in and out of boats were jerked off their feet when the ride began moving unexpectedly. Booher fell onto the conveyor belt about 3 feet (1 meter) below and became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, where his head was repeatedly rammed until the ride's operator shut it down.

Good God.
 
davynelson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Parents won the lottery in this case, will receive millions.  Actual child would have grown up to be unemployed bum living at home forever.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Svingen999: Svingen999: freddyV: I would have been more worried about the Tornado.
An OLD wooden rollercoaster.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IBuG8U9A​Sr0]

Mercifully, the Tornado has been dismantled.

Scratch that.  It caught fire but is still standing.


Didn't know if they were gonna repair it.

I was freaked out a bit when I saw your other post. I thought I saw it when I drove by on I-80 last month.
Thought I was losing it.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been on that ride a number of times as a kid. Scary to think it could have been me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

davynelson: Parents won the lottery in this case, will receive millions.  Actual child would have grown up to be unemployed bum living at home forever.


Don't have kids then
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A farking raft on a conveyor belt, yeah that sounds like a deathtrap just from the description.  Similar to Action Park's white water ride where the turbulence was generated by underwater fans that electrocuted people that fell into the water.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That ride was called Roaring Rapids at Six Flags Great Adventure.  It was where I saw my first wet t-shirt.  I was in 7th or 8th grade and the chick sitting across from me was wearing a white tank top and no bra.  All the sights and sounds of the park faded as I sat hypnotized.  My buddy practically had to slap me back to coherence.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's my take: since this took place in America, my guess is that they let Tubby, Chubby and Flubby, three morbidly obese Americans, sit next to each other. The resulting imbalance probably flipped the "raft" on the first turn
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: This happened at a park we attended nearly every weekend over the summers in HS. We didn't know the victim, but it was terrible.


I think if it happened to me every weekend, I'd stop going. . .
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

davynelson: Parents won the lottery in this case, will receive millions.  Actual child would have grown up to be unemployed bum living at home forever.


Not really.

As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can tell you even in it's heyday, Adventureland was kind of sad after you've gone to a real park and not that well funded (as an example, the Tornado coaster that FreddyV posted earlier was the big highlight of the park at one time).  They don't have millions.  Think a step or two up from carnival rides.

/may be the death knell for it
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: davynelson: Parents won the lottery in this case, will receive millions.  Actual child would have grown up to be unemployed bum living at home forever.

Not really.

As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can tell you even in it's heyday, Adventureland was kind of sad after you've gone to a real park and not that well funded (as an example, the Tornado coaster that FreddyV posted earlier was the big highlight of the park at one time).  They don't have millions.  Think a step or two up from carnival rides.

/may be the death knell for it


I don't know if I saw 1 step up.
Got f a carnival is a 1 and Six Flags is a 10, I'd probably give Adventureland a 4.5. I've been to worse theme parks
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Safety is the number one priority at Adventureland," Cook wrote in a text message. "The Raging River ride has been in operation for nearly four decades. It is a safe ride."

2 fatalities in the last 5 years when spread out over 40 years means 1 fatality every 20?  I think 0 fatalities in 40 years would make it a safe ride.
 
