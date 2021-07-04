 Skip to content
(The Intercept) Boobies Vanity license plates rescinded, owner of the MILF Mobile plans to fight in court. The plates? TITSOUT   (theintercept.com)
    Profanity, Vehicle registration plate, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, vanity plate, new bill, Brittney Glidden, topless state, vanity plates  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm no prude or interested in letting Big Brother run our lives, but...

...and then always comes the "but" part.

Who gives a shiat what's on someone's license plate?

Just today I saw a license plate that said ERTHFLT, meaning that the Earth is flat. Did it offend me? No, I didn't give a shiat about what this person's belief's were. I did keep my distance.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "Bellows said about 420 plates are currently vulgar enough to be banned."

Nice.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! Donate now to fight poutrage!!!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whats her only fans?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to see this attention whore's tits before I can really pronounce judgment here....
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 629x487]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they need some new sensors. Then again, it is really funny.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone loves my van, except for Karens,"

I'd wager her kids aren't fans.
 
philodough [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, "CAUTION this vehicle makes sudden stops at your mom's house."
Fark user imageView Full Size

"kids in this biatch, honk if one falls out."

The other middle school parents may disagree, but someone has a sense of humor.
 
pentex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My older kids have experienced increased popularity because of it

Well that's the important thing.  I say if she uses her blinkers correctly she can keep it.  Also her turn signals.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the tit fits you must acquit
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I need to see this attention whore's tits before I can really pronounce judgment here....


GIS brought up this

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The only thing I'm sure of is that she's mastered all her MySpace angles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that appears to be a nuthatch, not a tit.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Take the fight to them, proud tiddes lady.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: Ha, "CAUTION this vehicle makes sudden stops at your mom's house."
[Fark user image 425x568]



MILF Mobile gets really bad 4G reception, I can't even load mobile.fark.com on their network
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want that shiatbox badge
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Nope


You'd hang 10 with her, and so would i. Acting like you wouldn't or she isn't attractive enough to look at is asinine and makes you look like a fool.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems fun.
In a nope kinda way.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minivan has condoms prevent minivans sticker.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.

[Fark user image 480x480]

Nope


She's more of  MIMBIAP (mother i might bang in a pinch)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image image 378x500]

And that appears to be a nuthatch, not a tit.


Trying way too hard.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tit thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pentex: [Fark user image image 380x414]


Oh how I miss that car
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to stop sexualizing giant jiggly slobber-knocker milk-truck titties.

/ not my joke
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: johnny_vegas: I need to see this attention whore's tits before I can really pronounce judgment here....

GIS brought up this

[pbs.twimg.com image 482x642]
The only thing I'm sure of is that she's mastered all her MySpace angles.


The things that I would eat off her buttocks
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Jeebus Saves: Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Nope

You'd hang 10 with her, and so would i. Acting like you wouldn't or she isn't attractive enough to look at is asinine and makes you look like a fool.


Someone who needs that much attention is just so farkin hot.
 
scanman61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

philodough: Ha, "CAUTION this vehicle makes sudden stops at your mom's house."
[Fark user image image 425x568]
"kids in this biatch, honk if one falls out."

The other middle school parents may disagree, but someone has a sense of humor.


"If you're gonna ride my ass, at least pull my hair" is my favorite.

Showed it to my girlfriend and off to Amazon she went....
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Nope


I would, and so would you.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel like if you're willing to take the judgement having "TITSOUT" on your car will bring, you're paying enough to have the plates.

I can't imagine how many women would 'accidentally' scratch the paint on a car like that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This thread needs a beaver I mean badge.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Briefly back on topic:

DOES MAINE HAVE NO OTHER PROBLEMS!?
 
valkyrie40205
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

calufrax: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]


I don't care about the actual letter spacing. I refuse to read that as anything other than anus tart.
 
calufrax
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Jeebus Saves: Tchernobog: Yea but....is she actually a milf?

These are the important questions.

[Fark user image image 480x480]

Nope

You'd hang 10 with her, and so would i. Acting like you wouldn't or she isn't attractive enough to look at is asinine and makes you look like a fool.


You have strong feelings about her looks I see
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 629x487]



"A man's got to have a code, a creed to live by, no matter his job."
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: Briefly back on topic:

DOES MAINE HAVE NO OTHER PROBLEMS!?


The moose are too damn high
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They might be able to take her plates, but they can never take her bewbs. Maybe go with that.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

valkyrie40205: calufrax: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

I don't care about the actual letter spacing. I refuse to read that as anything other than anus tart.


I went with Anus treat, but that was my nickname in prison.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw no pictures of the MILF in question so I have no opinion on the subject.

/did anyone say that already?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

philodough: Ha, "CAUTION this vehicle makes sudden stops at your mom's house."
[Fark user image 425x568]
"kids in this biatch, honk if one falls out."

The other middle school parents may disagree, but someone has a sense of humor.


uhm, does it also say


ONLY GAY COPS
give me tickets


because that's not funny. biatch is so obsessed with feeling sexy that it done gone and made her homophobic........
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.