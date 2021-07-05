 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   If you just murdered your girlfriend ,trying to sell her car with her corpse in the back seat is pretty crazy   (local21news.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the death penalty should apply here. If for nothing than to Darwin him, both for his stupidity and his cruelty.

He is a monster. And that mugshot.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Repeat tag take the day off?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernice's?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lazy you mean, it's pretty lazy.

Especially after all that effort to kill them in the first place. You got the car, drive somewhere and dump the body out you lazy mf'er.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yeah let's just ignore that he's under arrest for completely unrelated charges and is only a suspect because he doesn't have an alibi
🙄

Inconsistent answers aren't proof of anything despite what law enforcement would have you think
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
again?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

If and when he is found guilty, can we fry him then?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sales isn't for everyone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clearly.

/
I think most crime should be ticket.
The rest house arrest.
Violence should get death penalty.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meth finds a way
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

He fell off the fence.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So how long had she been dead?

I mean, still a bit warm?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

In the mood to crack a cold one?
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

.I agree. What was he thinking? You always put them in the trunk.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oof.

/To soon.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Per your posts yesterday, you should have been executed for your previous crimes? That seems extreme. What about juveniles? What age is too young to be killed by the justice system? Do you have faith in their methods and outcomes?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone send this article to Adam Savage.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Only too soon if it's a joke. If he's serious, I'd guess time is of the essence.
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Such a shame. Fine piece of ass like that going to waste
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought it was illegal to remove an airbag before selling a vehicle.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, did someone turn down purchasing the car and not call the authorities about the whole corpse part?
 
dave0821
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like a great deal plus get to use the hov lane
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jeez guys, you make one mistake and people never let you hear the end of it.
 
invictus2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cemetery Girls
Youtube pZgsRJ8QySM
 
