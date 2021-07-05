 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Texas car wash celebrates the Fourth of July in the most Texas way possible   (thehill.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unclear why the groups of people were gathered at the car wash

There's a car was or two in Dallas that is filled to the brim each night, nobody washing their cars. It's an open secret drugs are being dealt and money being laundered through the car wash.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: It is unclear why the groups of people were gathered at the car wash

There's a car was or two in Dallas that is filled to the brim each night, nobody washing their cars. It's an open secret drugs are being dealt and money being laundered through the car wash.


Yeah, some car washes are sketchy as hell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes, they're from Texas!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: koder: It is unclear why the groups of people were gathered at the car wash

There's a car was or two in Dallas that is filled to the brim each night, nobody washing their cars. It's an open secret drugs are being dealt and money being laundered through the car wash.

Yeah, some car washes are sketchy as hell.

[Fark user image 850x606]


Well, the boss don't mind if you sometimes act the fool
 
jayphat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"As they argued, another person reportedly left, found a gun and returned, opening fire."

Seeing as this is Texas, I absolutely have no doubt in my mind there was literally just a gun lying around that they found.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that neighborhood was pretty violent back in the 80's and 90's on every July 3rd. Cops were afraid to go in there. One year the cops said fark it, and just kept people from going in / out of the neighborhood, and it was much more peaceful.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No BBQ?

Not very texas of them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: It's an open secret drugs are being dealt and money being laundered through the car wash.


99% of car washs launder money. Thats why they exist.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
> As they argued, another person reportedly left, found a gun and returned, opening fire. Multiple people in the area then responded by returning fire.

an armed society is a polite society.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Biden Sucks
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
8 morons gonna go bankrupt from medical costs.

Oh noes, anyway
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
good guy with a gun?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One wouldn't know it by reading fark, but Texas isnt even in the top ten for States with the highest murder rate.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would call a shooting like that a national thing rather than Texas regional.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?


I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1)Guess shooting each other
2)open link confirms people shooting each other
3)profit?
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By exploding after stuffing the car wash to the brim with illegal Chinese fireworks and research chemicals?
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Biden Sucks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?


I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pickles and beer: litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?

I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in


Michigan has a higher murder rate than Texas.  You must be driving in Grosse Pointe.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can guarantee you the image people have in their heads of the shooter and people involved because "Texas" is in the headline, is wrong.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haha no good guy with a gun to circle jerk over
Haha
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here is a link to one article about the goings on in Como in the past:

http://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publ​i​cation/index.php?m=5798&i=89987&p=72&p​p=2&ver=html5
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I can guarantee you the image people have in their heads of the shooter and people involved because "Texas" is in the headline, is wrong.


People here are picturing 8 dudes who look like Yosemite Sam..
 
Madaynun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bthom37: By exploding after stuffing the car wash to the brim with illegal Chinese fireworks and research chemicals?


Off topic, but I wonder how much of the Stimulus package was spent on Chinese Fireworks used this Weekend?
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: pickles and beer: litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?

I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in

Michigan has a higher murder rate than Texas.  You must be driving in Grosse Pointe.


Eightballjacket: pickles and beer: litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?

I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in

Michigan has a higher murder rate than Texas.  You must be driving in Grosse Pointe.


Maybe, just maybe, don't be a state that covets guns more than people.

And I a rural dude who grew up with guns. The bs gun fetish is horrible.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pickles and beer: Eightballjacket: pickles and beer: litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?

I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in

Michigan has a higher murder rate than Texas.  You must be driving in Grosse Pointe.

Eightballjacket: pickles and beer: litespeed74: pickles and beer: good guy with a gun?

I really thought this would be the one....maybe the next one?

I drive for a living. I went thru Texas Multiple time and I now go into Detroit daily.
.
It's not Detroit I don't feel safe in

Michigan has a higher murder rate than Texas.  You must be driving in Grosse Pointe.

Maybe, just maybe, don't be a state that covets guns more than people.

And I a rural dude who grew up with guns. The bs gun fetish is horrible.


My neighborhood is very safe.  Much like people who live in Chicago, much of it is extremely safe. The violent areas are very viokent.
 
starlost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i watched breaking bad. car wash equals money laundering.
/car junkyard especially pull your parts  is money laundering.
 
tennyson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But nobody died. It doesn't count if people don't die.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"There may be some lives that were saved because of the actions of our Fort Worth police officers who were out here," Noakes said.

Sure, why not.
 
