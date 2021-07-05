 Skip to content
Woman upset over how first responders treated her husband. How bad could it be? Oh my
44
•       •       •

44 Comments
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did I envision DJT lying naked on a gurney in full public view after reading that article?

Did I have a premonition?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AFR told KRQE News 13 when there's an unattended death, if EMS or firefighters arrive on the scene first, they turn the case over to police who then take possession of the body. APD also said officers and their chaplain were very respectful and made accommodations for his wife, even making phone calls for her to family members.

For f*ck's sake, you assholes, you left the man's body naked and exposed, outdoors in New Mexico heat for f*cking HOURS, and you're saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ?  It's all OK, because you made a few calls for her?

F*CK you, you goddamned motherf*cking pigs.

Cops are inhuman bastards.  Always and everywhere.

Protip - when the cops say they're sending a chaplain, don't believe them.  They'll do this shiat as often as not.  Call your local parish and ask them to send a priest.  Never, ever trust a cop, even on something like this.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a black person?

/I don't even HAVE to look.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, someone deserves to get fired for this. But since it was probably the cops that farked up, qualified immunity means she can't even sue them for damages.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had a DNR they could have just comforted her without having to assault him in the first place.
Doesn't excuse for one minute what they did.
I think it's assbackwards the way we do it. You should have a piece of paper saying you want to be revived, not to be allowed to die.

But,that would require a shift in the way people look at death and dying, and soooo many are afraid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: FFS, someone deserves to get fired for this. But since it was probably the cops that farked up, qualified immunity means she can't even sue them for damages.


Several people.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Was it a black person?

/I don't even HAVE to look.


No. Old and poor.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why did I envision DJT lying naked on a gurney in full public view after reading that article?

Did I have a premonition?


That's a funny way to spell "priapism."
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Never, ever trust a cop


There
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, someone deserves to get fired for this. But since it was probably the cops that farked up, qualified immunity means she can't even sue them for damages.


fire department left him lying naked in the front yard.
Cops showed up and secured the scene, they aren't going to tamper with a possible crime scene.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: AFR told KRQE News 13 when there's an unattended death, if EMS or firefighters arrive on the scene first, they turn the case over to police who then take possession of the body. APD also said officers and their chaplain were very respectful and made accommodations for his wife, even making phone calls for her to family members.

For f*ck's sake, you assholes, you left the man's body naked and exposed, outdoors in New Mexico heat for f*cking HOURS, and you're saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ?  It's all OK, because you made a few calls for her?

F*CK you, you goddamned motherf*cking pigs.

Cops are inhuman bastards.  Always and everywhere.

Protip - when the cops say they're sending a chaplain, don't believe them.  They'll do this shiat as often as not.  Call your local parish and ask them to send a priest.  Never, ever trust a cop, even on something like this.


Even better, they left the body out in the heat to "try to preserve as much evidence as possible for police and medical investigators"...after removing the body from the home. Total clusterfark.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do these fsckers have no soul?  Put a screen around then body at least if your are that "by the book", instead of human.  Wow

Cop/citizen indeed.....
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh: optikeye: Was it a black person?

/I don't even HAVE to look.

No. Old and poor.


COMEDY - MEL BROOKS - HISTORY OF THE WORLD - SENATE - FUCK THE POOR
Youtube UK9hqBF9bMQ
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I go this will be how I want to go. Except make it a motorized gurney and send me west into the sunset down Main Street.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does anyone have uncensored pic of the body..?
asking for a friend
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Death erection ftw
 
HairBolus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A search turns up a registered sex offender in Albuquerque with the same name as her husband.

Maybe he was left outside as punishment.

(though the site says the offender is only 68)
 
ryant123
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
AFR couldn't talk specifics about this incident but said when there's an unattended death, they try to preserve as much evidence as possible for police and medical investigators. "And sometimes that does require for that person to be left uncovered," added Ruiz.

I'll bet that's true actually. SO WHY WOULD YOU LEAVE THE DUDE'S NAKED BODY OUTSIDE IN THE WEATHER AND THE ANTS?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Does anyone have uncensored pic of the body..?
asking for a friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: AFR told KRQE News 13 when there's an unattended death, if EMS or firefighters arrive on the scene first, they turn the case over to police who then take possession of the body. APD also said officers and their chaplain were very respectful and made accommodations for his wife, even making phone calls for her to family members.

For f*ck's sake, you assholes, you left the man's body naked and exposed, outdoors in New Mexico heat for f*cking HOURS, and you're saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ?  It's all OK, because you made a few calls for her?

F*CK you, you goddamned motherf*cking pigs.

Cops are inhuman bastards.  Always and everywhere.

Protip - when the cops say they're sending a chaplain, don't believe them.  They'll do this shiat as often as not.  Call your local parish and ask them to send a priest.  Never, ever trust a cop, even on something like this.


So a brief looksie into the state statute indicates that the medical examiner are required by law to be on the scene to deal with the body unless a limited set of circumstances have occured.  So what probably happened was there was no dnr, the paramedics did their job, called it in for the medical examiner to come out and process the scene/body while the cops secured the scene.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why people leave their dead sitting in the Barcalounger instead of calling EMS.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Biden Sucks
 
tasteme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HairBolus: A search turns up a registered sex offender in Albuquerque with the same name as her husband.

Maybe he was left outside as punishment.

(though the site says the offender is only 68)


A punishment for whom?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, why would they take him outside? "Oh maybe this sunburn will wake you up"
 
webct_god
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If he had a DNR they could have just comforted her without having to assault him in the first place.
Doesn't excuse for one minute what they did.
I think it's assbackwards the way we do it. You should have a piece of paper saying you want to be revived, not to be allowed to die.

But,that would require a shift in the way people look at death and dying, and soooo many are afraid.


This makes perfect sense. I'm an asthmatic.
Had medics respond to a rather severe asthma attack a few months back and rescue inhaler wasn't cutting it. I can picture how that would have gone down in your perfect world:

RA: What's the problem?
Me: *points at chest, gasping for air*
RA: Oh, you're having trouble breathing?
Me: *nods head yes frantically and passes out*
RA: Uhh, does he have a resuscitation order? I'll ask. Sir, do you have a resuscitation order?
Me:
RA: Our job is done here. Have a nice day.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ryant123: > AFR couldn't talk specifics about this incident but said when there's an unattended death, they try to preserve as much evidence as possible for police and medical investigators. "And sometimes that does require for that person to be left uncovered," added Ruiz.

I'll bet that's true actually. SO WHY WOULD YOU LEAVE THE DUDE'S NAKED BODY OUTSIDE IN THE WEATHER AND THE ANTS?


Police are not allowed to think.

However, they are allowed to feel.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, someone deserves to get fired for this. But since it was probably the cops that farked up, qualified immunity means she can't even sue them for damages.


"Sorry, there's never been a law or case specifically saying you shouldn't drag somebody's corpse out in to the front yard, strip it naked, and leave it for hours in the hot southwestern sun for the ants to feast on as his grieving widow and neighbors look on, horrified, and beg you to bring the corpse inside and give the poor man and widow some small measure of human dignity. Case dismissed."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

webct_god: cretinbob: If he had a DNR they could have just comforted her without having to assault him in the first place.
Doesn't excuse for one minute what they did.
I think it's assbackwards the way we do it. You should have a piece of paper saying you want to be revived, not to be allowed to die.

But,that would require a shift in the way people look at death and dying, and soooo many are afraid.

This makes perfect sense. I'm an asthmatic.
Had medics respond to a rather severe asthma attack a few months back and rescue inhaler wasn't cutting it. I can picture how that would have gone down in your perfect world:

RA: What's the problem?
Me: *points at chest, gasping for air*
RA: Oh, you're having trouble breathing?
Me: *nods head yes frantically and passes out*
RA: Uhh, does he have a resuscitation order? I'll ask. Sir, do you have a resuscitation order?
Me:
RA: Our job is done here. Have a nice day.


TBF that's not what "resuscitation" is.

Now if you were already dead? Well you're SOL.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: Was it a black person?

/I don't even HAVE to look.


You probablyshould, it would prevent your internalized racism from being so blatant
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Lsherm: FFS, someone deserves to get fired for this. But since it was probably the cops that farked up, qualified immunity means she can't even sue them for damages.

"Sorry, there's never been a law or case specifically saying you shouldn't drag somebody's corpse out in to the front yard, strip it naked, and leave it for hours in the hot southwestern sun for the ants to feast on as his grieving widow and neighbors look on, horrified, and beg you to bring the corpse inside and give the poor man and widow some small measure of human dignity. Case dismissed."


I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA?! WHERE IN THE STATE LAWS DOES IT SAY THAT I CAN'T PAY FOR SEX WITH PENNIES?!

/wait
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All the first responders involved:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why did I envision DJT lying naked on a gurney in full public view after reading that article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean, why would they take him outside? "Oh maybe this sunburn will wake you up"


The call came in at 830 pm so probably not much sun but they likely took him outside because they didn't have room to work him in the apartment or it could have been extremely dirty.

That being said there usually isn't a good reason to cut jeans off of someone in a presumed medical cardiac arrst and there's no good reason not to cover the guy up with a sheet once you've called it.

webct_god: This makes perfect sense. I'm an asthmatic.
Had medics respond to a rather severe asthma attack a few months back and rescue inhaler wasn't cutting it. I can picture how that would have gone down in your perfect world:

RA: What's the problem?
Me: *points at chest, gasping for air*
RA: Oh, you're having trouble breathing?
Me: *nods head yes frantically and passes out*
RA: Uhh, does he have a resuscitation order? I'll ask. Sir, do you have a resuscitation order?
Me:
RA: Our job is done here. Have a nice day.


Bob's talking about a DNR for a person in cardiac arrest.  A conscious patient doesn't fall under DNR orders.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, the ambulance drivers, they don't give a shiat,
They just want to get off work, and
The short stop and the victim are already gone berserk
And the shroud-tailor measures him for a deep-six holiday,
The stiff is froze, the case is closed on the one that got away
---Tom Waits, The One That Got Away
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AFR couldn't talk specifics about this incident but said when there's an unattended death, they try to preserve as much evidence as possible for police and medical investigators. "And sometimes that does require for that person to be left uncovered," added Ruiz.

The man was 100 years old and had already died (per his wife's 911 call) within their home. This was not some grisly crime scene of a young life cut short, where CSI needs to dust for prints to find the culprit. The 'crime scene' in this case was already disturbed when paramedics removed his body from the house and made a show of attempting to revive him in front of the widow, knowing full well the man was dead.

There was no reason whatsoever to leave him naked & uncovered, since this was not one of 'those' crime scenes...but nice try attempting to CYA by equating it with one, Mr. Spokesman.
 
webct_god
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dark brew: puffy999: I mean, why would they take him outside? "Oh maybe this sunburn will wake you up"

The call came in at 830 pm so probably not much sun but they likely took him outside because they didn't have room to work him in the apartment or it could have been extremely dirty.

That being said there usually isn't a good reason to cut jeans off of someone in a presumed medical cardiac arrst and there's no good reason not to cover the guy up with a sheet once you've called it.

webct_god: This makes perfect sense. I'm an asthmatic.
Had medics respond to a rather severe asthma attack a few months back and rescue inhaler wasn't cutting it. I can picture how that would have gone down in your perfect world:

RA: What's the problem?
Me: *points at chest, gasping for air*
RA: Oh, you're having trouble breathing?
Me: *nods head yes frantically and passes out*
RA: Uhh, does he have a resuscitation order? I'll ask. Sir, do you have a resuscitation order?
Me:
RA: Our job is done here. Have a nice day.

Bob's talking about a DNR for a person in cardiac arrest.  A conscious patient doesn't fall under DNR orders.


I know. But the point still stands. Better to resuscitate a person that didn't want to be than to not resuscitate a person that wants to live. Hence requiring a paper to NOT do it. A fail-safe, if you will.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean, why would they take him outside? "Oh maybe this sunburn will wake you up"


Cluttered living space and needing room to work.
 
webct_god
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: webct_god: cretinbob: If he had a DNR they could have just comforted her without having to assault him in the first place.
Doesn't excuse for one minute what they did.
I think it's assbackwards the way we do it. You should have a piece of paper saying you want to be revived, not to be allowed to die.

But,that would require a shift in the way people look at death and dying, and soooo many are afraid.

This makes perfect sense. I'm an asthmatic.
Had medics respond to a rather severe asthma attack a few months back and rescue inhaler wasn't cutting it. I can picture how that would have gone down in your perfect world:

RA: What's the problem?
Me: *points at chest, gasping for air*
RA: Oh, you're having trouble breathing?
Me: *nods head yes frantically and passes out*
RA: Uhh, does he have a resuscitation order? I'll ask. Sir, do you have a resuscitation order?
Me:
RA: Our job is done here. Have a nice day.

TBF that's not what "resuscitation" is.

Now if you were already dead? Well you're SOL.


Yeah, we are on the same page. Bad example, but I stand by my point.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow there's nothing that the cops will do that someone else won't excuse and or make light of or try to make less of or downplay

But y'all think I'm the fark up
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow there's nothing that the cops will do that someone else won't excuse and or make light of or try to make less of or downplay

But y'all think I'm the fark up


Good point, I'm not sure how anyone could excuse this, it's farking horrible.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mom and I had to use our own blanket to cover Dad but at least they didn't strip him. He laid there for a couple hours but the chaplain was here fairly fast to comfort Mom. I was numb from shock.

/ Terrible no good rotten day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Mom and I had to use our own blanket to cover Dad but at least they didn't strip him. He laid there for a couple hours but the chaplain was here fairly fast to comfort Mom. I was numb from shock.

/ Terrible no good rotten day.


That's terrible, very sorry for you and your mom
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: puffy999: I mean, why would they take him outside? "Oh maybe this sunburn will wake you up"

Cluttered living space and needing room to work.


I'm not sure how leaving his body naked and uncovered on the ground in public for hours would have "helped" them do whatever work they needed to do, unless corpse desecration is part of their work routine.
 
