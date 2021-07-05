 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   It's hot, damn hot, real hot. Hotter things is my shorts. I could cook things in it. A little crotch-pot cooking   (thestar.com) divider line
    Toronto, humid conditions, Metropolitan Toronto, Greater Toronto Area, Environment Canada  
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fool, was you born on the sun? I said it's hot! Damn hot! It's so hot I saw a guy in an orange robe burst into flames, it's that hot! Tomorrow it's gonna be hot and wet. That's fine when you with your lady but it ain't no good in the jungle!

/Roosevelt E. Roosevelt
//Stationed in Poontang
///What it is, what it was, what it shall be
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After seeing what happened in Litton BC I'm not going complain.
Put on a Speedo, turn on the AC & bear/bare it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heat warning in GTA?

Farkin Trevor man.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, cooch chili it is.

cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite movies. Great pull, subby.

Interesting monologue from Adrian Cronauer.

RIP funny disk jockey guy and funnier actor/comedian guy.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We probably should have left that ark alone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Williams' Improvisation - Behind The Scenes of Good Morning Vietnam
Youtube jkM57ihoHNA


I have some of his bits from the movie mixed in with music on my phone & set it to "shuffle". It always is good for a laugh when he comes on when someone around hasn't heard it before.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just got a temperature drop and breeze through the house.
Skies turning grey w/i the last hour.
Thunder.

Looks like Elsa's moving along as scheduled.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 409x700]


King of the Hill-If It Gets One Degree Hotter I'm Gonna Kick Your Ass!
Youtube eKBGHhc1E5o
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 409x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah I would never live in Phoenix, fark that.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 409x700]


FTFA with 'murican translation: "Overnight temperatures may range from 21C (70F) to 25C (77F), providing little relief from the heat."

They are also clutching their pearls over highs in the upper 80's F.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nobody11155: genner: [Fark user image 409x700]

FTFA with 'murican translation: "Overnight temperatures may range from 21C (70F) to 25C (77F), providing little relief from the heat."

They are also clutching their pearls over highs in the upper 80's F.


I don't plan on driving to the beach at 2am.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.