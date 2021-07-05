 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Out. Out cursed text. "New phone, who dis?" BLASPHEMY. The devil has betwixt your phone. "I'm in your phone, stealing your nudes" ✝ The power of Christ compels you. "😇" Oh praise be unto Him. "😈" Nooooooo   (nypost.com) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure who are the bigger idiots, the people who think the devil has their phone, or the priests who think they can excise a phone
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please deposit 25 cents to continue...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the time before Adams went bonkers

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you fools voluntarily vaccinated yourselves with 5G demon chips! Fools!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really need to add religion as a personality disorder and followers as in need of care.
312.90 religious personality disorder
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet demons get really good unlimited data plans.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife "And who exactly is 'Jasmine' and why does she want to know if you're free Saturday??!!"

Husband ".... Demons in the phone!"
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For $399 I'll block texts and calls from 666 and declare it an exorcism.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Hell have 5G?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have started getting these emails, 100s a day, with the headline, strange font, and emoji's.
I never used to get lots of SPAM, now this.  Anyone else?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Does Hell have 5G?


6(66) G
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And, the 70-year-old told The Post, exorcisms have "grown exponentially" in the past decade or so. The United States, wracked by discord and a moral crisis, is "demonically oppressed.'"

It's funny how the frequency of an invisible pest that only you and a few others like you can sense is going up "exponentially."

/ I've seen a couple exorcisms of the Protestant variety
// Long story short, suggestible people who believe in demons act out when a large group of people starts touching them and telling them they have a demon
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you rebuke the devil by replying, they sign you up for cat facts texts.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
betwixt?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's where that high school Latin becomes useful if you didn't go to law school.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To exorcise a phone, do a factory reset from the settings menu. How much theatrical flourish you want to add is up to you.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Does Hell have 5G?


Hell uses morse code with a big louvered signal light like they use on ships.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To praise the Dark Prince in all his unholy glory, press 1
To sell your soul, press 2
To pay your Comcast cable or internet bill, press 3
To speak to a customer service demon in Aramaic 4
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains weird texts from my "aunt" about some new Netflix series:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The monsignor admitted that many who think they are "possessed" or "oppressed" by demons are, in fact, suffering mental illness."

Easy pickings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: [pbs.twimg.com image 521x580]


LOL

also I have stolen this meme.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2021 and there are otherwise functional adults running around who believe evil spirits exist. We're never going to be free of these nitwits.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I have started getting these emails, 100s a day, with the headline, strange font, and emoji's.
I never used to get lots of SPAM, now this.  Anyone else?

[Fark user image 425x660]


Did you just close your LinkedIn account? That's what happened to me.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even fathom anyone being so incredibly stupid so as to actually believe in this shiat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I have started getting these emails, 100s a day, with the headline, strange font, and emoji's.
I never used to get lots of SPAM, now this.  Anyone else?

[Fark user image image 425x660]


For $100 I will banish the demons in your phone for one full year. Or you can pay $10 per month if you're not ready to commit to the annual plan.

If you get the annual plan I throw in a bonus Exorcism2Give.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I'm not sure who are the bigger idiots, the people who think the devil has their phone, or the priests who think they can excise a phone


they can.
Definition of excise
(Entry 1 of 3)
1:an internal tax levied on the manufacture, sale, or consumption of a commodity

If you meant EXORCISE, they can't.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: JasonOfOrillia: [pbs.twimg.com image 521x580]

LOL

also I have stolen this meme.


As you should.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: I can't even fathom anyone being so incredibly stupid so as to actually believe in this shiat.


Oh c'mon. People thought Satan was communicating to their kids via Ozzy Osbourne records. I'm sure some still do.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Jake Havechek: Does Hell have 5G?

Hell uses morse code with a big louvered signal light like they use on ships.


But their production of Julius Caesar On An Aldis Lamp was to die-and-be-condemned-to-eternal-damnat​ion for.
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Did you just close your LinkedIn account? That's what happened to me.


I've never had a LinkedIn account!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's time to stop LARPing, exorcists.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

somedude210: I'm not sure who are the bigger idiots, the people who think the devil has their phone, or the priests who think they can excise a phone


Dunno bout priests or even a person, but the government can certainly excise tax your phone.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Really need to add religion as a personality disorder and followers as in need of care.
312.90 religious personality disorder


This. But how does 10% of the population pay to lock up the other 90%?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OMG, it's haunted technology

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scroll down the article and you will see a picture of the priest holding a book he's written and would like you all to buy. I think the only possessions involved here are greed and credulity.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bondith: whatisaidwas: Jake Havechek: Does Hell have 5G?

Hell uses morse code with a big louvered signal light like they use on ships.

But their production of Julius Caesar On An Aldis Lamp was to die-and-be-condemned-to-eternal-damnat​ion for.


They did it in German again, didn't they?

/sorry about the umlauts
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How come there's no donations to Ba'al app in the app store?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: somedude210: I'm not sure who are the bigger idiots, the people who think the devil has their phone, or the priests who think they can excise a phone

they can.
Definition of excise
(Entry 1 of 3)
1:an internal tax levied on the manufacture, sale, or consumption of a commodity

If you meant EXORCISE, they can't.


Yes, good catch. Didn't realize autocorrect changed it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mofa: This explains weird texts from my "aunt" about some new Netflix series:
[Fark user image 425x441]
[Fark user image 425x441]


Netflix marketing didn't help. They bought the front page of USA Today and other Gannet papers and ran imaginary news to make the series go viral.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Really need to add religion as a personality disorder and followers as in need of care.
312.90 religious personality disorder
312.90 religious personality disorder


This has actually been debated by various mental health authorities over the years.

Unfortunately, it doesn't qualify, for a very specific reason, which I'm not really qualified to explain, but I'll try.

A normal human brain, even those of complete idiots, knows how to spot and ignore logical fallacies and shiat like circular logic.  When the brain loses that abilitity, through various mental illnesses, it is treated as mental illness.  However, where religion is concerned, the individual is specifically brought up being indoctrinated with these very same logical fallacies, and it is basically hardwired into the farking brain.  It destroys a very specific function of the brain, and there isn't a damned thing you can do about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In a voice call, I bet Rick the Mullet Man would defeat the Prince of Darkness every time.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buntz: WastrelWay: Did you just close your LinkedIn account? That's what happened to me.

I've never had a LinkedIn account!

I've never had a LinkedIn account!


See?!?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just challenge Satan to a game of Battleship, and if you win you get a fiddle made of gold.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: From the time before Adams went bonkers

[i.pinimg.com image 369x400]


Now there's a guy who should read his own book and take his own advice.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: mofa: This explains weird texts from my "aunt" about some new Netflix series:
[Fark user image 425x441]

Netflix marketing didn't help. They bought the front page of USA Today and other Gannet papers and ran imaginary news to make the series go viral.

[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x637]


So they run and electricity generated by a gas engine?
 
