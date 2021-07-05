 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   How Mark Zuckerberg spent his Fourth of July. Set cringe shields to maximum   (marketwatch.com) divider line
28
    More: Awkward, Bow, Archery, odd video Sunday, Time, Arrow, Facebook, recent past, Slow motion  
•       •       •

Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is how human beings are known to behave.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The great white nationalist hope.
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We've given control of the brains of a large number of our elderly people to this goddamn dweeb.

/Please, sharks, save us.  You're our only hope!
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Human beings? Yeah. But what about Zuckerberg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FFS
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Priceless. But they're not living in a bubble!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He surfs with an American flag while his service promoted anti-American people by letting them organize the January 6th insurrection.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see Zuckerbot has worked out the bugs from his ironic/trolling subroutine.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rent free eh?
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: rent free eh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bthom37: We've given control of the brains of a large number of our elderly people to this goddamn dweeb.

/Please, sharks, save us.  You're our only hope!


Sorry no sharks in that lake. But we could hope for some cold water shock.
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pounddawg: bthom37: We've given control of the brains of a large number of our elderly people to this goddamn dweeb.

/Please, sharks, save us.  You're our only hope!

Sorry no sharks in that lake. But we could hope for some cold water shock.


We can stock it with bull sharks.  They're aggressive and can live in fresh water.

/Is it possible that to defeat the supervillain billionaire *I* have become the supervillain?
//Urge to Mwahahahaha...rising
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess he's rated to IP68.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg Does A BBQ
Youtube Pna3fZetOIk


Was he smoking some meats?
 
batlock666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I prefer to spend it the Richard Branson way.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember when there was a debate about whether David Fincher's The Social Network was too hard on Zuckerberg?

He got off light.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

batlock666: I prefer to spend it the Richard Branson way.


bingo. private island parties with bikini women. yahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
 
JAYoung
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: The great white nationalist hope.


A great white is what was missing from the picture.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a West Virginia native I'm embarrassed for my state song.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
was that cgi? my eyes aren't so good but it looked like it
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Watching that now makes me glad AF that John Denver smacked straight down into a lake with his plane and died horribly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come on some kind of lake monster.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: was that cgi? my eyes aren't so good but it looked like it


When I saw this yesterday on another similarly themed thread, I just assumed it was fake. It sure looks fake. Just because it's on Zuck's account doesn't mean it's really him.

/also if you look closely it looks like he's actually singing Country Roads
 
Karne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm currently mad about a social network that I don't use, electric cars that I never plan to drive, a new form of currency that I don't understand, and hell, even the future itself.
Hate, fear and anger is the only thing keeping me going these days.
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karne: I'm currently mad about a social network that I don't use, electric cars that I never plan to drive, a new form of currency that I don't understand, and hell, even the future itself.
Hate, fear and anger is the only thing keeping me going these days.


Sounds exhausting, bro.  Have you considered drinking yourself to death instead?
 
